The Capitol District Pole Vault, set for July 23, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“After careful consideration the Omaha Sports Commission (OSC) has decided not to hold an elite pole-vaulting competition in the Capitol District this summer," OSC director of events Lindsay Toussant said in a statement.
“While we had strong interest from top vaulters around the country to compete in Omaha, and excellent support from Capitol District sponsors, we felt there were just too many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 virus to hold the event this summer. (We) have every intention of bringing this world-class pole-vaulting competition back to our city in the future.”
Scott Houston warms up during a pole vaulting event at the Capitol District on Thursday in Omaha.
