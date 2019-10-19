Brian Silver scored his third goal of the game with 13 seconds left in the third period to help Omaha hang on for a 6-5 USHL win over Cedar Rapids.
Silver also scored twice during the Lancers’ four-goal second period.
Michael Cameron scored in the ninth minute of the third period to give the Lancers a 5-2 lead, but the RoughRiders scored three straight goals to tie the game at 5-5.
Silver then scored to snap the Lancers’ four-game losing streak.
Omaha will host Tri-City for a pair of games next weekend, starting with a 7:05 p.m. matchup Friday.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.
Post a comment as