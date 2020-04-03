Steve Costanzo

Steve Costanzo has been the head wrestling coach at St. Cloud State since 2006.

Steve Costanzo, a graduate of Bennington High School and UNO, was named Friday as the Division II national wrestling coach of the year.

Costanzo led St. Cloud State to an undefeated record in his 14th season as head coach before the coronavirus pandemic canceled competition. SCSU had already won its ninth straight conference championship and — with a nation-high nine individuals qualified — was a favorite to win its fifth national championship in six years.

This is the third time Costanzao was named D-II coach of the year (2011, 2016), and he was also the NAIA coach of the year at Dana College in 2006.

Costanzo was a three-time All-American at UNO in the mid-1990s and was a two-time conference champion. He twice finished third at the national championships and ranks in the top 10 at UNO in career victories.

Costanzo started his coaching career at Dana in 1999 and spent seven seasons there before moving on to SCSU.

