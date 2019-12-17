South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson was selected a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The junior from Bellevue West caught 72 passes for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns this season as the Jackrabbits finished 8-5 after a loss in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Johnson also rushed for 149 yards on eight carries and averaged 21.7 yards on kickoff returns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.