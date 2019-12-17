Cade Johnson

Bellevue West grad and South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson caught 72 passes for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

 Dave Eggen/Inertia

South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson was selected a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The junior from Bellevue West caught 72 passes for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns this season as the Jackrabbits finished 8-5 after a loss in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Johnson also rushed for 149 yards on eight carries and averaged 21.7 yards on kickoff returns.​

