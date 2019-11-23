Bellevue was swept in its NAIA tournament opening-round match last season, keeping it from advancing to the championship's final site in Sioux City.

The Bruins made sure that didn't happen again Saturday as it turned back a solid Lincoln College (Ill.) squad 25-23, 25-22, 25-16.

"We remembered how that felt. We didn't want to feel that again," Bellevue setter Olivia Galas said. "We knew this was it, we didn't want this to be the last time we played together this year."

Bellevue trailed by at least four points in all three sets, but the Bruins were able to outplay Lincoln to close out sets. The Bruins trailed 18-15 in the first set, then finished the second set on a 4-2 run.

"Our passing wasn't great, but our ball control and defense outlasted them," Bellevue coach Trish Siedlik said.

Siedlik also likes her team's depth and that showed up Saturday as seven Bruins had at least five kills. Sierra Athen led the way with 11 kills and 18 digs, while Paige Holdsworth added 10 kills. Galas, an Omaha Gross graduate who was named the North Star conference player of the year, had a double-double with 38 assists and 11 digs.

"We really kicked it into gear," Galas said of Bellevue's play late in sets. "We put our foot on the gas pedal and went."

Bellevue advances to the national site in Sioux City, with pool play beginning on Dec. 3.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments