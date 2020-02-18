Bellevue's men's basketball players took their turns climbing the ladder and cutting off their piece of the net after Monday's win over No. 22 Mayville State gave the Bruins the North Star Conference regular-season title.
The new NAIA poll will be announced Wednesday, and the Bruins hope to be in the top 25. Monday was Bellevue's 17th win in its past 19 games after a 5-5 start.
"Coach scheduled a hard preseason on purpose. He wanted to get us ready for games like this down the road," said senior guard Connor Dukes, a Plattsmouth graduate.
So when there was just one strand left before the net was off the rim Monday, the players made sure to call over first-year coach Lucas Gabriel to finish the job.
Gabriel has helped make this team stronger as the season's progressed. Only two Bruins who played last year are on this year's squad as Gabriel used his connections to California junior colleges to fill the roster.
"I think having that family atmosphere is a big thing," said Gabriel, who added that the team gets together for dinners and plays pool and pingpong when it isn't on the court. "These guys are best friends now because we do those kind of things."
Added Dukes: "It's helped that we're really close off the court, too."
Winning conference titles isn't new to Bellevue — this is the 11th straight year the Bruins have won or shared the regular-season league title. But Gabriel is optimistic that this team can make a deep postseason run because of its makeup. Gabriel has tried to bring in players who had team success at the junior college level.
"We felt if we did that, when adversity hits, that our guys would know how to handle it," Gabriel said. "I need guys who are used to that pressure and taking everyone's best shot."
Leading the way has been guard Jemeil King, who leads the team in scoring (17.0) and assists (5.0). Gabriel believes King, who was a redshirt for Bellevue last year, could be an All-American this year. He played like it on Monday as he showed an array of moves around the rim and a midrange game in scoring a game-high 31.
Lewis Hayes averages 12.4 points while Dukes is having his best collegiate season, averaging 10.4 points. Dukes, who walked on at Bellevue after transferring from Peru State, has hit a team-best 68 3-pointers while shooting 44.2% from behind the arc.
"He's the epitome of what Bellevue basketball is about," Gabriel said. "I truly believe this is a working man's program. If you work your butt off, good things will happen to you."
Good things are happening for Bellevue's women's basketball team, too. The Bruins upset No. 14 Mayville 87-78 Monday, moving them into a three-way tie for first in the North Star with one game left. If the Bruins beat Dakota State, which also is tied for first, at home Friday, Bellevue will be the top seed in next week's league tournament.
"The kids have grown a lot," Bellevue coach Dave Denly said. "They've really started to get it at the right time and figure some things out."
Bellevue's top two scorers are Omaha Central graduate Elexis Martinez (13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) and Gretna's Faith Ross (10.9). Brittany Hill, one of two seniors on the roster, scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter against Mayville and is averaging 10.1 off the bench.
"When she gets going, it's hard to guard her," Denly said.
In other Midlands notes:
» The GPAC women's basketball standings took a turn last week as previously unbeaten Hastings lost at No. 3 Concordia and No. 9 Dordt by a total of nine points. Concordia now is one game in front with two games left. The Bulldogs play at Midland and Jamestown this week.
» The Western Nebraska women's basketball team moved up a spot to No. 2 when the NJCAA released its Division I basketball poll Tuesday. Western Nebraska (24-1) has won 22 straight. Over the weekend, it hit 16 3-pointers in a 92-51 win over Lamar as Maddy Campbell sank seven of those 3s and scored 23 points.
» During Sunday's baseball doubleheader sweep of Southwest Baptist, Wayne State pitcher Aidan Breedlove was an out away from a no-hitter before taking a no-decision. The Omaha Westside grad allowed a game-tying, three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Wayne State eventually won 7-4 in nine innings.
» The GPAC will hold its wrestling and indoor track championships this weekend. The wrestling meet will be at Morningside, while the track meet takes place at Dakota Wesleyan.
