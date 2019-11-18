Bellevue and the College of St. Mary will host NAIA tournament opening-round matches on Saturday.
Bellevue will face Lincoln (Ill.) at 1 p.m. at Bellevue West High School, while St. Mary hosts Lincoln Christian (Ill.) at 7 p.m.
The field for the national tournament was announced Monday. Concordia, ranked 15th in this week’s poll, automatically advances to the final site in Sioux City — that portion of the tournament begins Dec. 3. The winners of the opening-round matches also advance to the final site.
St. Mary moved up three spots to 20th in the poll, while Bellevue dropped seven spots to 23rd. Midland dropped four spots to 25th and was left out of the tournament field.
