DENVER - The UNK volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Division II national semifinals with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 win over Gannon (Pa.) on Thursday afternoon.

UNK (37-0) will play Rockhurst, which swept Carson-Newman, in Friday's 6 p.m. semifinal. UNK looks to reach the final for the first time since 2005.

UNK changed the momentum of the match early in the second set, going on an 11-1 run for a 12-4 lead. The Lopers stayed in front the rest of that set, then an 8-1 run in the third gave them a 21-15 lead. UNK also raced to a 12-6 lead in the fourth set.

Julianne Jackson led a balanced UNK offense with 13 kills and 13 digs. MK Wolfe added 12 kills, while Anna Squiers had 10 kills and five blocks. Maddie Squiers also finished with a double-double with 40 assists and 12 digs.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

