Aurora's Danica Badura during Class B state golf in 2019.

 BARRET STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

OAKLAND, Neb.  South Dakota-bound Danica Badura of Aurora won her second girls state championship in less than a week, beating Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln 2-and-1 in the Nebraska girls match play final.

Badura won five of seven holes by mid-round to take a 3-up lead at Oakland Golf Club. She reached the final with a 2-and-1 semifinal win over 16th seed Elly Speece of La Vista. Kolbas defeated Emily Karmazin of Omaha 3-and-2 in their semifinal.

Badura won the Nebraska PGA Junior Championship held in stroke play last week.

In Friday’s 8 a.m. boys final, Reed Malleck of York meets Josh Kramer of Omaha. After beating Marcus Erikson of Grand Island 6-and-5 in the quarterfinals, Malleck got past top seed Isaac Heimes of Norfolk 3-and-2.

Kramer won the 15th hole to defeat Creighton-bound Jake Kluver of Norfolk 1-up in their semifinal. Kramer took down No. 2 seed Luke Gutschewski of Omaha 5-and-4 in the quarterfinals.

