BEATRICE, Neb. — Danica Badura of Aurora and Christopher Atkinson of Omaha won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championships on Friday at Beatrice Country Club.

Badura shot 75 for the second straight day to finish 36 holes at 6-over 150. She finished one stroke ahead of Omaha’s Katie Ruge despite bogeying the final hole, which Ruge birdied. Defending champion Lauren Thiele of Wahoo tied for third with Coco Kolbas of Lincoln.

Atkinson’s final-round 70, tied for the day’s low, gave him a 145 total and a two-stroke win over defending champion Luke Gutschewski of Omaha and Jake Boor of Omaha.

In the boys 13-15 division, Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson finished two strokes ahead of Trevor Gutschewski and Jackson Benge of Omaha.

In the 12-and-under tournament at Jim Ager Memorial in Lincoln, winners were Tasha Kolbas of Lincoln in girls 10-12, Naryn Kim of Lincoln in girls 7-9, Grady Thompson of Council Bluffs in boys 10-12 and Walker Nannen of Lincoln in boys 7-9.

Girls leaders: Danica Badura, Aurora, 75-75—150; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 71-80—151; Coco Kolbas, Lincoln, 81-78—159; Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 76-83—159; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 80-79—159; Karsen Morrison, North Platte; 85-78—163; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 76-87—163; Eden Larson, Lincoln, 87-77—164; Bridget Duffy, Omaha, 81-84—165; Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln, 87-79—166; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 79-87—166.

Boys 16-18 leaders: Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 75-70—145; Jake Boor, Omaha, 72-75—147; Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 72-75—147; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 72-76—148; Joshua Kramer, Omaha, 77-72—149; Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 77-73—150; Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 83-70—153; Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 76-77—153; Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 82-73—155; Reed Malleck, York, 81-74—155.

