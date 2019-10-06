As the new pro soccer team in Nebraska, Union Omaha wants to grow the sport locally

As the lone pro soccer team in Nebraska, Union Omaha and its leaders feel a responsibility to help grow the sport locally.
How do they achieve that in a state that foams at the mouth for college football?
It starts with young people. The United Soccer League is hosting a regional tournament next weekend in San Antonio as part of the USL Academy Cup, a new tournament in which affiliate club teams send high school-aged players to compete.
Nebraska doesn’t have a youth Academy team, but it has a lot of young players: more than 22,000, according to Martie Cordaro, Union Omaha’s club president.
So once a week, Union coach Jay Mims has been hosting training sessions in South Omaha with a couple hundred high school players from across the state, including Grand Island, Lexington, Sioux City and Omaha.
Mims will soon select a team to take to San Antonio.
“Our club is supporting it and funding the entire process, the entire trip,” Mims said.
Building soccer in Nebraska also comes from community buy-in. That’s why, as team leaders worked to come up with the team’s name and crest, they held community discussions to involve fans in the process.
The team’s name and crest, which features a great horned owl, were unveiled Thursday at a block party in Benson.
When Union Omaha takes the pitch in April, it should have multiple Nebraska connections. Mims was the first coach of the UNO men’s team, which he brought from infancy to the school’s first Division I NCAA tournament bid.
Union owner Gary Green, who also owns the Triple-A Storm Chasers, said he expects the roster to feature local players, too.
“We are the only professional soccer team in Nebraska, and we take that very seriously in building the sport,” said Erika Bjork, a team consultant.
So far, Omaha’s soccer community appears to be embracing the team. Omaha set USL League One records with its preseason ticket sales. As of Wednesday, the club sold more than 1,300 season tickets.
Werner Park is undergoing renovations to prepare for next spring’s season. The stadium will have new locker rooms and a beer garden, and adjustments are being made to allow for corner kicks.
The $2.4 million required to bring soccer to Werner Park was approved by the Sarpy County Board in the summer. The team plans to repay those funds in full.
When it comes to cheers, chants, etc., organizers said they want fans to create their own connections to the team. But Green and Bjork have a few ideas.
Green suggested calling a section of the stadium “The Owl’s Nest.” Bjork said she envisions the color of the owl’s yellow eyes changing for themed nights and other events.
All of that will be decided as fans embrace Omaha’s team, Green said. And he wants to watch that process.
He hopes to be with the fans when Union Omaha scores its first goal, holding the match that lights the smoke bombs soccer fans are known to employ.
“Hopefully, we’ll get that goal in the first game,” Green said.
Cordaro, also president and general manager of the Chasers, said he thinks fans, too, have a responsibility to help build and promote soccer in Nebraska.
He challenged soccer clubs, soccer families and anyone who loves the game to make sure Union Omaha thrives.
“We’ve done our part: We’ve brought a franchise here,” Cordaro said. “The USL has done their part in continuing to grow professional soccer in the different levels and the leagues. We’ve given them something to rally behind.
“Really, its up to (supporters): Buy tickets. Buy gear. Come support us.”
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
Curtis Taylor, center, buys Union Omaha merchandise at a block party where the team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Curtis Taylor, center, shows off the scarf he bought at a block party where Omaha's new professional soccer team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Jaxonn Haag, right, and Francisco Calleja, left, play with a soccer ball during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims speaks during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The name of the team is Union Omaha and the team's crest features an owl.
Matt Homonoff, left, chief operating officer of USL Omaha and Gary Green, CEO and managing partner of Alliance Omaha Soccer (USL Omaha), attend a block party. At the block party the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team and its crest were announced. The team's name is Union Omaha. And the crest features an owl.
The name of Omaha first professional soccer team was announced during a block party. The team's name is Union Omaha and the team crest features an owl.
Owners and community members stand in front of the crest for Omaha's new professional soccer team. The team will be called Union Omaha and the crest with sport an owl.
