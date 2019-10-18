Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Jackson Jutting scored midway through the third period Friday to give Cedar Rapids a 2-1 USHL win over Omaha.

Alexander Campbell scored in the 10th minute of the first period to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead, but Omaha wouldn’t score again.

Cedar Rapids’ Nate Hanley connected in the second minute of the second period to tie the game 1-1 before Jutting gave the RoughRiders the lead.

Omaha will face Cedar Rapids again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Ralston Arena.​

Omaha (2-4-1-0)..................1 0 0—1

at Cedar Rapids (5-1-0-0).....0 1 ​1—2

First period: 1, O, Campbell (Carrick), 9:44.

Second period: 2, CR, Hanley (Francis), 1:26.

Third period: 3, CR, Jutting, 9:33, SH.

Shots on goal

Omaha............9  12   6—27

Cedar Rapids...9    8   8—25

Power plays: Omaha 0-3, Cedar Rapids 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 3-6, Cedar Rapids 5-10.

Goalies: Omaha, Akira Schmid (25 shots, 23 saves, 58:21). Cedar Rapids, Shamil Shmakov (27 shots, 26 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Jutting (CR), Shmakov (CR), Campbell (O).

