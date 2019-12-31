SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Omaha scored three goals in the first period and three more in the third, and the Lancers ended the year with a 6-4 USHL victory over the Sioux City Musketeers on Tuesday night.

Alexander Campbell had a hat trick to lead Omaha, which has won three straight. All three wins have been on the road.

Three minutes after Sioux City struck first in the opening period, Campbell tied the game with a power-play goal off assists from Grant Anderson and Nash Nienhuis.

Nienhuis finished with three assists and Anderson with two.

The Musketeers took a 2-1 lead less than a minute after Campbell’s first goal, but Campbell responded again later in the first.

Chase Bradley’s first goal of the season gave Omaha the lead.

After Sioux City tied the game at 3-3 in the second, Jack Randl scored the go-ahead goal 35 seconds into the third period for the Lancers. Luke Mobley gave Omaha a 5-3 lead, then Campbell added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Omaha (12-9-5-0)........... 3 0 3—6

At Sioux City (9-13-4-1).. 2 1 1—4

First period: 1, SC, Masilevich (Nixon, Blanchard), 2:11, PP. 2, O, Campbell (Anderson, Nienhuis), 5:11, PP. 3, SC, Newton (Pasanen), 6:08. 4, O, Campbell (Anderson, Mobley), 12:00, PP. 5, O, Bradley (Sutton, Will), 16:12.

Second period: 6, SC, Maatta (Jimenez), 11:29, PP.

Third period: 7, O, Randl (Campbell, Nienhuis), :35. 8, O, Mobley (Berger, Randl), 6:46. 9, SC, Stange (Jimenez, Malcolmson), 18:31. 10, O, Campbell, 19:09, EN.

Shots on goal

Omaha 15 4 10—29

Sioux City 13 11 12—36

Power plays: Omaha 2-2, Sioux City 2-3.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 3-6, Sioux City 2-4.

Goalies: Waterloo, Omaha, Jakub Dobes (7 shots, 5 saves, 6:08), Kyle McClellan (29 shots, 27 saves, 53:52). Sioux City, Connor Androlewicz (28 shots, 23 saves, 58:23).

Three stars: Campbell (O), Mobley (O), Newton (SC).

A: 3,205.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106