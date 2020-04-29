After signing with the Atlanta Falcons, former Loper Hinwa Allieu will 'keep working to improve'

Hinwa Allieu remembers the first NFL game he watched. It wasn't that long ago.
Seattle beat Denver 43-8 in the Super Bowl in 2014.
"They just had a great defense," the former UNK player said. "I became a Seahawks fan over time, but now definitely I'm a Falcons fan."
That's because Allieu signed as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta last Saturday night after the NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive end had offers from other teams, but thought the Falcons were the best fit.
"It's great that I get to put the pads on again and compete again and keep working to improve myself," Allieu said Tuesday. "I still feel my best football is ahead of me."
Allieu was introduced to the game when he moved from Sierra Leone to Maryland in 2013, when he was 16. He had been a soccer player, but coaches at his high school saw his 200-pound frame and persuaded him to play football.
He was a kicker as a sophomore, but played on the offensive and defensive lines the next two years. His athleticism and potential drew offers from some Division I programs but went to UNK, where his cousin, Shayne Shade, is the linebacker coach.
Allieu continued to add weight and develop as a player with the Lopers. And he made an impact from the time he arrived on campus.
At 240 pounds, he became a starter as a true freshman in 2016.
"I just wanted to be better than I was the year before. ... I got into watching film and all that stuff, working out harder," Allieu said. "I feel like I'm just getting good at football. My ceiling is definitely up there."
He earned All-MIAA honors the past three seasons, including a first-team selection last fall when he had tackles for loss in eight of UNK's 12 games — the Lopers went 7-5 for their first winning season since 2011. He recorded at least 4½ sacks in each of his past three seasons.
"In my opinion, he's a Division I football player playing in Division II," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "For how big he is and how well he moves, he definitely could have played at the Division I level and been successful there."
Lynn added that Allieu didn't lose any of his speed when he added weight. He said Allieu's size and speed got him noticed by NFL scouts.
"I think the biggest tools people look at is his size and his strength and his ability to use his hands to get off offensive linemen," Lynn said. "Another thing that was impressive was what he did to opposing offenses and how much attention he got from offensive lines. He was breaking double teams, he was getting pressure (on quarterbacks) with two guys on him."
Lynn said he's coached good football players who didn't get the chance to play at the next level, that's why he was excited when he heard Allieu is getting a chance.
"The reason he's getting this opportunity is because of the work, the effort and the kind of person he is," Lynn said. "I knew there was a very good probability that he could get in a camp, but you never know until you get that phone call.
"It gives us another thing to recruit to, but moreso we're excited about the opportunity he has. He's a great person, he deserves it."
