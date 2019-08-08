Reed Malleck of York was the top point producer, and Jake Kluver of Norfolk got the tying half-point Thursday in the 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup at Omaha Country Club.

With the 8-8 tie in the two days of matches, Nebraska kept the cup as the defending champion. Kansas leads the series 19-15.

Winning their singles matches were Luke Gutschewski and Charlie Zielinski of Omaha and Lincoln’s Connor Vandewege. Malleck and Kluver tied theirs. Also on the Nebraska team were Josh Bartels of Lincoln, Isaac Heimes of Norfolk and Josh Peters of Omaha.

Kluver ties for second at CanAm

HAMMONDS PLAINS, Nova Scotia — Norfolk’s Luke Kluver tied for second Thursday at the Canadian Amateur.

The incoming Kansas freshman shot a 2-over 72 in the final round to be eight behind winner William Buhl, who plays for Arkansas.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106