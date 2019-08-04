Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

GOLF

With second-place finish, McCook's Brandon Crick now likely to earn spot on Korn Ferry Tour for 2020

  • 0

HAYWARD, Calif. — Brandon Crick didn’t get the win Sunday, but he likely got job security for another season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Nebraska graduate from McCook finished second by one stroke at the Ellie Mae Classic for his best finish on tour. Crick collected the largest payday of his career — $64,800 from the $600,000 purse.

As runner-up, he vaulted from 155th to 62nd in the tour’s point standings with one event left before the three-tournament finals series. Those in the top 75 after next week’s stop in Portland, Oregon, are assured of being on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020.

Crick started Sunday one off the lead.

He fell back with a double bogey on the eighth hole, but hit a groove when he birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th holes to pull within a stroke of Zac Blair.

Both parred the 18th for Blair to finish at 17-under after a no-bogey 67 and Crick at 16-under after a 2-under 68.

Blair jumped from 31st to 10th in the standings, with the top 25 after the regular-season finale next week earning PGA Tour cards. It was his first Korn Ferry title.

Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski was in the top 10 for most of the final round but dropped into a tie for 14th with his closing 2-over 72. He moved up, however, from 100th to 89th in points.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

