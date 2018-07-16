Web.Com Tour field hits Omaha ready to blossom at Pinnacle Bank Championship

History of pro golf in Omaha

Sam Ryder’s win in 2017 completed Omaha’s comeback to the Web.com Tour.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers ended three years without pro golf in Omaha.

From 1996 to 2013, the tour came to Champions Run and left many memories there.

Jason Day played in Omaha in 2007 as a 19-year-old rookie on the Web.com Tour. Ben Curtis played in 2002 and won the British Open the next year.

Jason Gore shot 59 in 2005 and won. Chip Beck aced a par-4 hole in 2003 and didn’t win.

Most notably, Chris Smith in 1997, Heath Slocum in 2001 and Gore in 2005 used a win in Omaha as an immediate springboard to the PGA TOUR — three wins in a season. Gore won a PGA TOUR event only weeks later.

The first Omaha Classic, in August 1996, had only six months to prepare. The purse was $200,000 and 27,000 people watched over four days at Champions Club as Rocky Walcher became the first in a long line of Omaha winners.

Champions Club was renamed Champions Run. The tournament became the Cox Classic. The crowds kept coming. Weeklong attendance approached 100,000 and the purses grew until the 2013 high of $800,000 as the last event before the Web.com Tour playoffs. Over the 18 years, more than $2 million was donated to local charities.