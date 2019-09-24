LINCOLN — Ed Wyatt and Michael Peterson of Lincoln and Eric Murphy of Papillion joined Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer John Sajevic of Fremont as the final four in the ninth Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club.

The winners of the Wyatt-Murphy and Sajevic-Peterson morning semifinals will play for the title Wednesday afternoon.

Quarterfinals: Wyatt def. Kirby Smith, Omaha, 6 and 4; Murphy def. Jay Muller, Omaha, 2 up; Sajevic def. Charlie Burt, Omaha, 4 and 3; Peterson def. Dale Roehrs, Lincoln, 1-up

Round of 16: Wyatt def. Brad Bailey, Lincoln, 5 and 4; Smith def. Tim Marchese, Grand Island, 3 and 1; Murphy def. Dave Shillinglaw, Bellevue, 3 and 2; Muller def. Stan Darling, Fremont, 2 and 1; Sajevic def. Neal Roehrs, Lincoln, 19 holes; Burt def. Tony Richie, Lincoln, 4 and 2; Peterson def. Tim Diehm, Bellevue, 7 and 5; D. Roehrs def. Mike Root, Omaha, 5 and 4.

