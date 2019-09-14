WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — Scottsbluff native Nate Lashley has put himself in position for his second PGA Tour victory.

Lashley shot a 5-under 65 Saturday during the third round of The Greenbrier and is tied for second place, two strokes behind Joaquin Niemann.

Lashley, who won his first PGA title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 30, is at 13-under for the tournament in a three-way tie for second with Robby Shelton and Richy Werenski.

Lashley started the day tied for 12th place but birdied five of the first eight holes to move into a tie for the lead. He fell two shots off the lead before making a 35-foot eagle put on the par-5 17th.

He three-putted for bogey on No. 18, sliding into the tie for second.

Kevin Chappell, who shot a 59 Friday, carded a 3-over 73 Saturday and is at 7-under.

