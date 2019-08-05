Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
GOLF

Ryan Vermeer holds four-stroke lead going into final round of Nebraska Section PGA Championship

  • Updated
  • 0

NEBRASKA CITY — Omaha’s Ryan Vermeer, who’s won the Nebraska Section PGA Professional Championship every time he’s entered it, has a four-stroke lead over fellow Korn Ferry Tour alum Steve Friesen of Lincoln entering Tuesday’s final round at ArborLinks.

Vermeer had rounds of 64 and 70 for a 10-under 134. Friesen matched his no-bogey 64 in the afternoon round to be at 6-under 140.

Among those in contention to advance to next spring’s PGA Professional Championship are Lincoln’s Sarah Pravacek (even-par 144), who would be the section’s first female qualifier, and 69-year-old Jim White, also of Lincoln.

Leaders after 36 holes: Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow, 64-70--134; Steve Friesen, Firethorn,74-64—138; Pete Hagen, Johnny Goodman, 73-70—143; Chris Wiemers, Stone Creek, 69-74—143; Sarah Pravecek, Wilderness Ridge, 71-73—144; Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln, 71-74—145; Jonathan Moore, Platteview, 75-74—149; Justin Onken, Ashland, 74-75—149; Nick Wanderscheid, Green Valley,78-71—149; JD Brake, ArborLinks, 75-75—150; Devon Kastler, Ashland, 75-76—151; Jon Petersen, Tiburon, 75-76—151; Don Germer, Players Club, 77-75—152; Bryan Hughett, Albion, 78-74—152; Alex Janssen, The Ridge, 75-77—152; Mike Antonio, Happy Hollow, 79-74—153; Brad Bailey, Champions Run, 80-73—153; Tony Baranowski, Fremont, 73-80—153; Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy, 76-77—153; Troy Harder, Wayne, 79-74—153; Tom Hearn, PGA Tour, 75-78—153; Mark Nygaard, Stone Creek, 76-77—153; Billy Keane, Sioux City, 79-75—154; Shane Zywiec, Highlands GC, 72-82—154

Photos: New Nebraska Sand Hills golf course

1 of 17

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests