Ryan Vermeer holds four-stroke lead going into final round of Nebraska Section PGA Championship

NEBRASKA CITY — Omaha’s Ryan Vermeer, who’s won the Nebraska Section PGA Professional Championship every time he’s entered it, has a four-stroke lead over fellow Korn Ferry Tour alum Steve Friesen of Lincoln entering Tuesday’s final round at ArborLinks.
Vermeer had rounds of 64 and 70 for a 10-under 134. Friesen matched his no-bogey 64 in the afternoon round to be at 6-under 140.
Among those in contention to advance to next spring’s PGA Professional Championship are Lincoln’s Sarah Pravacek (even-par 144), who would be the section’s first female qualifier, and 69-year-old Jim White, also of Lincoln.
Leaders after 36 holes: Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow, 64-70--134; Steve Friesen, Firethorn,74-64—138; Pete Hagen, Johnny Goodman, 73-70—143; Chris Wiemers, Stone Creek, 69-74—143; Sarah Pravecek, Wilderness Ridge, 71-73—144; Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln, 71-74—145; Jonathan Moore, Platteview, 75-74—149; Justin Onken, Ashland, 74-75—149; Nick Wanderscheid, Green Valley,78-71—149; JD Brake, ArborLinks, 75-75—150; Devon Kastler, Ashland, 75-76—151; Jon Petersen, Tiburon, 75-76—151; Don Germer, Players Club, 77-75—152; Bryan Hughett, Albion, 78-74—152; Alex Janssen, The Ridge, 75-77—152; Mike Antonio, Happy Hollow, 79-74—153; Brad Bailey, Champions Run, 80-73—153; Tony Baranowski, Fremont, 73-80—153; Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy, 76-77—153; Troy Harder, Wayne, 79-74—153; Tom Hearn, PGA Tour, 75-78—153; Mark Nygaard, Stone Creek, 76-77—153; Billy Keane, Sioux City, 79-75—154; Shane Zywiec, Highlands GC, 72-82—154
Course architect Gil Hanse, John Schuele and rancher Cleve Trimble stand where the fifth green will be at "The Ranch," the new private golf course under construction southwest of Valentine, Nebraska. Schuele, the president and CEO of the Waitt Co., formed a group of investors that bought the land for the course from Trimble. On Monday, the Cherry County Board of Commissioners approved the project.
Gil Hanse and John Schuele survey the future site of the fifth green. Schuele, the president and CEO of Waitt Co., bought the land for the new course last year. To design it, he hired Hanse, the course architect who built the 2016 Olympic course in Rio de Janeiro.
"I’m delighted with John. He follows through on everything he says. He’s focused, he’s purposed, he’s good,” rancher Cleve Trimble said of John Schuele. Schuele led the group that bought the land for the course from Trimble.
"It’s a property I loved from the moment I walked on it," Gil Hanse said of the new course under construction on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.
The second and 14th greens are beginning to take shape.
The course was approved Monday by the Cherry County Board of Commissioners. It will be built on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.
Cleve Trimble stands at the site of the sixth tee. A group of investors led by Omaha's John Schuele bought the land for the course from Trimble last year.
The Snake River Canyon will be on the right of the 15th through 18th holes at the new course.
Course architect Gil Hanse and Waitt Co. president and CEO John Schuele walk through the sixth hole. The project is expected to cost between $17 million and $18 million, but it's debt-free.
The Ranch Golf Club has been on land eyed for a golf course since 2001.
John Schuele first looked at ranchland as an investment, but he soon realized it wouldn't produce a big return. So “why not build a golf course and have something fun to do?”
Work has begun on the site southwest of Valentine. Here, the future 16th through 18th holes are seen in reverse.
Membership at the new golf club will be limited to 60 players from Nebraska and 120 from outside the state. The club will have 48 bedrooms in 10 cottages, including a "bunkhouse cottage."
Eight holes of the new course will be on the canyon rim, and 10 will be in the sandy "chop hills."
Part of the 14th hole at the 18-hole private course currently under construction.
The new course, currently under construction, will border the Prairie Club along Nebraska Highway 97.
The Ranch Golf Club, which was approved Monday by the Cherry County Board of Commissioners, has 10 holes in these sandy “chop hills.”
