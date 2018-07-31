You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
GOLF

Ryan Vermeer finds putting touch to win second Nebraska Section PGA title in three years

  • 0

NEBRASKA CITY — Ryan Vermeer’s search for his putting touch is over.

The reigning national PGA Professional champion claimed his second Nebraska Section PGA title in three years by making six birdies on the front nine and tying the ArborLinks course record of 64 in Tuesday’s final round.

“Yesterday was pretty disappointing because I hit the ball fantastic all day,” Vermeer said. “It was kind of a carryover of the putting I had the past couple weeks. Pretty frustrating.”

Before he left the course Monday night, Vermeer sought advice from Ted DiGiacomo, the in-store pro at Golf Galaxy in Omaha.

“I asked, ‘Am I doing something weird? Am I stroking it OK?’ He’s a good putter, so I respect what he says, and he just said it looks like you’re doing everything fine. You’re not stroking it with confidence down the line. Just believe in what you’re doing.

“It was nice to hear from somebody who knows what he’s talking about.”

Vermeer said he also put the ball a little farther back in his stance.

It all worked from the start on Tuesday. He had an 18-incher to knock in birdie on the par-5 first hole. The next hole, a 20-footer, and there was a 12-footer later on the front nine.

“I started making putts early and I was hitting it close enough to the hole that it wasn’t stressful,” he said.

Vermeer finished 54 holes at 11-under 205. Five strokes behind was 36-hole leader Shane Zywiec from Highlands in Lincoln, who also birdied the first two holes but gave the strokes back with a double-bogey 5 on the third and shot 71 in the final round.

Defending champion Nick Wanderscheid from Green Valley in Sioux City was third at 5-under. Also qualifying for the 2019 PGA Professional Championship in April, when Vermeer defends his title, were Jim White from Fairways at Lincoln (3-under), Pete Hagen from Johnny Goodman in Omaha (1-under) and Jonathan Beaver from Landsmeer in Orange City, Iowa (even).

White will set the PGA of America’s all-time record of 30 PGA Professional appearances when he tees it up at Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina, April 28-May 1.

Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow 70-71-64—205

Shane Zywiec, Highlands 71-68-71—210

Nick Wanderscheid, Green Valley 70-72-69—211

Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln 71-72-70—213

Pete Hagen, Goodman 72-68-75—215

Jonathan Beaver, Landsmeer 71-70-75—216

Chris Wiemers, Stone Creek 74-72-73—219

Matt Meuret, Plainview CC 70-77-72—219

Nick Shanahan, Shadow Ridge 72-73-75—220

Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy 73-79-70—222

Bryan Hughett, Albion 71-78-73—222

Devon Kastler, Ashland 71-75-77—223

Kevin Drew, Field Club 74-76-75—225

Troy Harder, Wayne CC 79-75-72—226

Alex Carper, Wilderness Ridge 76-70-80—226

Ryan Norman, Fox Run 80-76-71—227

Sam Jonell, Miracle Hill 77-77-74—228

Mike Antonio, Happy Hollow Club 76-75-77—228

Scott Holly, UNL PGM 75-78-76—229

Mark Nygaard, Stone Creek 79-72-78—229

Justin Onken, Champions Run 75-74-80—229

Photos: Final round of the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship

1 of 13

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Frost: A Husker’s Journey Home

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.

The Return of Scott Frost

The Return of Scott Frost

The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…

Nebraska high school baseball record book

Nebraska high school baseball record book

The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…

More Husker recruiting news

More Husker recruiting news

Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.

Husker scholarship distribution chart

Husker scholarship distribution chart

How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.