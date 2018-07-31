Ryan Vermeer finds putting touch to win second Nebraska Section PGA title in three years

NEBRASKA CITY — Ryan Vermeer’s search for his putting touch is over.
The reigning national PGA Professional champion claimed his second Nebraska Section PGA title in three years by making six birdies on the front nine and tying the ArborLinks course record of 64 in Tuesday’s final round.
“Yesterday was pretty disappointing because I hit the ball fantastic all day,” Vermeer said. “It was kind of a carryover of the putting I had the past couple weeks. Pretty frustrating.”
Before he left the course Monday night, Vermeer sought advice from Ted DiGiacomo, the in-store pro at Golf Galaxy in Omaha.
“I asked, ‘Am I doing something weird? Am I stroking it OK?’ He’s a good putter, so I respect what he says, and he just said it looks like you’re doing everything fine. You’re not stroking it with confidence down the line. Just believe in what you’re doing.
“It was nice to hear from somebody who knows what he’s talking about.”
Vermeer said he also put the ball a little farther back in his stance.
It all worked from the start on Tuesday. He had an 18-incher to knock in birdie on the par-5 first hole. The next hole, a 20-footer, and there was a 12-footer later on the front nine.
“I started making putts early and I was hitting it close enough to the hole that it wasn’t stressful,” he said.
Vermeer finished 54 holes at 11-under 205. Five strokes behind was 36-hole leader Shane Zywiec from Highlands in Lincoln, who also birdied the first two holes but gave the strokes back with a double-bogey 5 on the third and shot 71 in the final round.
Defending champion Nick Wanderscheid from Green Valley in Sioux City was third at 5-under. Also qualifying for the 2019 PGA Professional Championship in April, when Vermeer defends his title, were Jim White from Fairways at Lincoln (3-under), Pete Hagen from Johnny Goodman in Omaha (1-under) and Jonathan Beaver from Landsmeer in Orange City, Iowa (even).
White will set the PGA of America’s all-time record of 30 PGA Professional appearances when he tees it up at Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina, April 28-May 1.
Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow 70-71-64—205
Shane Zywiec, Highlands 71-68-71—210
Nick Wanderscheid, Green Valley 70-72-69—211
Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln 71-72-70—213
Pete Hagen, Goodman 72-68-75—215
Jonathan Beaver, Landsmeer 71-70-75—216
Chris Wiemers, Stone Creek 74-72-73—219
Matt Meuret, Plainview CC 70-77-72—219
Nick Shanahan, Shadow Ridge 72-73-75—220
Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy 73-79-70—222
Bryan Hughett, Albion 71-78-73—222
Devon Kastler, Ashland 71-75-77—223
Kevin Drew, Field Club 74-76-75—225
Troy Harder, Wayne CC 79-75-72—226
Alex Carper, Wilderness Ridge 76-70-80—226
Ryan Norman, Fox Run 80-76-71—227
Sam Jonell, Miracle Hill 77-77-74—228
Mike Antonio, Happy Hollow Club 76-75-77—228
Scott Holly, UNL PGM 75-78-76—229
Mark Nygaard, Stone Creek 79-72-78—229
Justin Onken, Champions Run 75-74-80—229
