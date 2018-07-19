Pinnacle Bank: Sungjae Im has early lead; locals Scott Gutschewski, Ryan Vermeer six shots back

Stu’s views

SLOW STARTS

While none of the seven Nebraskans are under par going into the second round, most are still capable of making the 36-hole cut. Alex Schaake (1-over) has an 8:57 a.m. tee time, with Ryan Vermeer (even) and Luke Kluver (3-over) set for 2:21 p.m. They had the largest galleries Thursday.

RECORD SETTER

Six birdies in a row — holes 13 to 18 — put Scott Pinckney into the PBC record book. The best streak in 2017 was five. Pinckney bogeyed his last hole to settle for a 4-under 67.

COURSE STATS

Thursday’s scoring average (71.4) was more than a stroke higher on the par-71 course than last year’s 70.288. The front nine played 0.406 over par 36 with the back nine (34.996) a tad under par 35. The par-4 sixth was the toughest hole at 4.374. The easiest, with 10 eagles, was the par-5 fourth at 4.503. After giving up seven eagles in the first round last year, the par-5 15th had one, by Dawie van der Walt.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m not quite sure I have fans yet. When I see fans, I try to say hi and communicate with them. They’ve been great to me,’’ – leader Sungjae Im, who is learning English.

ATTENDANCE

Thursday’s announced attendance was 4,398.