Pinnacle Bank: Sungjae Im has early lead; locals Scott Gutschewski, Ryan Vermeer six shots back

Sungjae Im is no first-day flash on the Web.com Tour.
The tour’s season money leader takes a one-stroke lead into Friday’s second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship. The 20-year-old South Korean’s bogey-free 6-under 65 matched his lowest opening round of the year and followed a stretch of three missed cuts in four events.
“When I played the practice round, I thought I could go low here and I thought it was a good fit for my game,” Im said through an interpreter.
First-round leaders have not had a good track record this season on tour. Just two have gone on to win — Julian Etulain at the Louisiana Open and Cameron Champ last week in Utah.
But Im has the start needed to be the first two-time winner of the season.
One stroke behind at 66 are Derek Ernst, William Kropp, Dawie van de Walt and alternate Andre Metzger.
Of the seven Nebraskans, none broke par Thursday. Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Ryan Vermeer shot par 71s, with amateur Alex Schaake at 72, Nate Lashley and amateur Luke Kluver at 74 and Nate Vontz at 80 on the 7,581-yard Indian Creek course.
The wind picked up mid-morning and switched direction, but calmed toward the end of the round on a comfortable summer day that followed last year’s sauna in the tour’s return to Omaha after a three-year absence.
Thursday’s scoring average was a stroke higher than a year ago, when the leader was at 7-under.
The tournament continues with Friday’s second round. Tee times start at 6:45 a.m. The last groups will finish around 8 p.m.
Im’s six birdies came after he started the round with six straight pars on the back nine.
“When I made my first birdie on the 16th hole, I thought this might be a great round,” he said. “That’s when I started to feel comfortable.”
When Im got to the par-3 eighth, he was tied for the lead at 5-under. He missed the green yet left with a birdie and the lead. He chipped in.
“I had a really good lie and I got lucky,” he said. “I was just trying to save par and saw it go in the hole. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Of those who shot 66, Ernst is in the best position on the money list at No. 68. After the PBC, there are four events left before the Web.com Tour playoffs begin in August.
Ernst is trying to return to the PGA Tour, where he won the 2013 Wells Fargo Championship.
“I know I’m going to do it,” he said. “I’ve been in positions where I’ve kind of been under pressure before and have to do it. Knowing that these next three courses are ball-striker golf courses that fit me better gives me peace. I’m trying to win one and not just make a couple of cuts to get into the top 25.”
