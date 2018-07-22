You are the owner of this article.
GOLF

Pinnacle Bank notes: Another second keeps Sungjae Im comfortably in first on Web.com Tour

20180723_spo_pbc_6
Sungjae Im putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sungjae Im’s consolation prize was hefty — $64,800 — for finishing second to David Skinns at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Call it the rich getting richer. The South Korean’s tour-leading winnings increased to $381,088, about $110,000 more than second-place Scott Langley.

It was the third runner-up finish for Im since he won the season-opening event in the Bahamas.

“I honestly didn’t expect to be playing this well so early in my career,” the 20-year-old Im said through an interpreter. “I thought I would spend at least two years on the Web.com Tour, so I’m very happy with my win and my three runner-up finishes.”

With three holes left, Im was tied with Skinns after making four birdies in a row to sit at 14-under.

“I didn’t have a great start again, so it was frustrating from the beginning,” Im said. “I was able to shoot even-par on the front and I set a goal of shooting 5-under on the back, as I was making the turn. I had a feeling 15-under would get me the victory.

“I had a chain of birdies on the back, but when David made that eagle putt on the 15th, the momentum definitely went his way. I tried my best, so I’m satisfied with my second-place finish.”

No headway for Nebraskans

Scott Gutschewski of Omaha and Brandon Crick of McCook each ended Sunday as he started, mustering par 71s. “Gootch” finished at 3-under, Crick at 2-under.

Gutschewski has a major medical exemption for the tour and tweeted Sunday that his next competition will be the 2019 season-opening tournaments in the Bahamas. He had surgery on his left foot in October and hadn’t played before Omaha.

Crick dropped from 109th to 112th on the season money list.

 

Where did it go?

+1 
20180723_spo_pbc_8
Conner Godsey, in teal, searches with others for his ball during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

 

Conner Godsey’s approach to the 18th green from the right rough was a flier, and then some. It bounced off the roof of the corporate suite and into the landscaping near the clubhouse. Player, caddie, tour officials and spectators combed the greenery without success during the five-minute search limit. (Of course, it was found afterward.)

Godsey took a drop for the lost ball — a one-stroke penalty — then got relief from the immovable obstructions of the suites. He ended up playing the ball from an open area 90 degrees left of where he was and salvaged a bogey.

Shots of the day

About an hour apart, the 188-yard 13th hole was aced by Jordan Russell with a 6-iron and Sebastian Cappelen with an 8-iron.

Eagle double

Kramer Hickok, who was third at 13-under, got into the hunt with two eagles in four holes on the back nine. He got a 2 on the par-4 12th, which played 288 yards Sunday, then a 3 on the par-5 15th. A bogey on 17th ended his title bid, but the Texan locked up a PGA Tour card for next season by finishing third.

Big moves

David Skinns had company in taking leaps on the season money list. Third-round leader Dawie van der Walt improved from 144th to 94th, Vince Covello (anybody remember he was in the last twosome with winner Sam Ryder in 2017?) from 113th to 84th, Sean Kelley from 162nd to 117th, Adam Webb from 215th to 153rd, Mike Van Sickle from 209th to 152nd.

Attendance

Sunday’s turnout was 13,667, down about 2,000 from 2017, when Omahan Scott Gutschewski was in contention and finished second. The four-day total of 40,190 topped the inaugural’s 36,944.

Photos: Final round of the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship

1 of 13

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

