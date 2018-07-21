Pinnacle Bank: Dawie van der Walt leads by two, but 13 within four strokes of the lead

Dawie van der Walt shot a 2-under 69, his worst score of the week, but went from sharing the lead with South Korean Sungjae Im after 36 holes to taking a two-stroke advantage into Sunday’s final round.
Without a runaway leader, the Pinnacle Bank Championship is anybody’s game.
South African Dawie van der Walt, who hasn’t won on the Web.com Tour in three years, is the third-round leader at Indian Creek on Saturday. The 2012 runner-up at the Cox Classic shot his worst score of the week, a 2-under 69, but went from sharing the lead with South Korean Sungjae Im after 36 holes to leading by two over Im, the tour’s leading money-winner, and Englishman David Skinns.
The threesome will tee off last Sunday, at noon.
Van der Walt’s finish — a birdie from just off the green on the 17th hole and a sand-save par on the 18th — gave him unexpected breathing room over a tightly bunched pack. Thirteen golfers are between 8- and 10-under.
Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski is at 3-under, nine strokes back, and McCook’s Brandon Crick is at 2-under.
A year ago, Sam Ryder sucked the suspense out of the final round when he shot a 9-under 62 in the third round and proceeded to his first career Web.com victory.
No one Saturday shot better than a 64, and that was by early starters Sean Kelly (9-under) and Conner Godsey (8-under). Im could only match par with a 71. Skinns had a 69 with a lip-out bogey on the final hole.
Aside from Im, most of the contenders need a big payday with the tour playoffs — limited to the top 75 money -winners — just a month away.
Van der Walt is 144th on the money list. Skinns is 132nd. At 9-under, Kelly is 162nd, Chad Ramey 118th, Brian Richey 107th, Sam Burns sixth and Kramer Hickok 28th. At 8-under, Godsey is 94th, Joseph Bramlett 24th, Wade Binfield 135th, Adam Svensson eighth and Brock Mackenzie 110th.
Van der Walt was surprised by the third round.
“This golf course is tough if you get out of position,’’ he said. “I had to grind today.”
He had a two-stroke lead on the front nine and stayed at 11-under with six pars in a row before a bogey on the par-4 11th.
There were three-way ties twice before Im bogeyed the 16th and Skinns lipped out for par on the 18th. Van der Walt’s birdie on 17th excited the large gallery there as he was the first this week to get to 12-under.
He stayed there with his sandy par on the final hole.
“The second shot, I could have hit it in the grandstands. Who knows?” he said. “It was up on the lip of the bunker and it was the worst lie I’d seen all week. My caddie said he couldn’t see the ball. I said I know it’s right there.
“I kind of chunked a 9-iron out of it. It came out with so much overspin that it ran up to the top of the (greenside) bunker so it was on a little upslope. I hit an unbelievable shot.”
Im bogeyed the first hole for the second day in a row and added a bogey on the third. On each nine he made two birdies and two bogeys.
“I think he lost a little bit of concentration today,’’ van der Walt said. “All the par-5s, he hit the middle of the green in two (made birdies on each), and that’s probably the worst score he could have shot.”
