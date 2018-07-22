Pinnacle Bank: Dawie van der Walt leads by two, but 13 within four strokes of the lead

Stu's views

WHO’S THE FAVORITE?

Getting two strokes clear of the field in the late going Saturday certainly helped Dawie van der Walt in his quest to win for the first time in three years. But if not him, who? Sam Burns gained ground with his 2-under 69, moving into a tie for fourth. Sungjae Im, seemingly in contention every week. And one more in the top 14 who is looking for a second win, Canadian Adam Svensson.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“From the first hole, things didn’t go my way.” — Sungjae Im

PAY ATTENTION

Spectators in the outdoor seating around the ninth, 17th and 18th holes — and even those behind the glass in the corporate suites — must lower their voices when golfers are on the green. Generator hums help set a steady tone, but still there is too much buzz from the patrons fans.

COURSE STATISTICS

Saturday’s scoring average was 70.300, almost a stroke higher than last year’s third round but slightly under the 70.452 when a full field was playing. The toughest hole was the par-4 third at 4.363. The easiest was the par-5 seventh at 4.388.

