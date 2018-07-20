Pinnacle Bank Championship third round tee times

Check out tee times for the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek, as published in The World-Herald on July 21.
7:45 a.m.: Max McGreevy, William Kropp
7:55 a.m.: Kyle Reifers, Brad Hopfinger
8:05 a.m.: Casey Wittenberg, Nick Rousey
8:15 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Gerardo Ruiz
8:25 a.m.: Sebastian Cappelen, Stuart Macdonald
8:35 a.m.: Alex Prugh, Chris Thompson
8:45 a.m.: Steven Alker, Andres Gonzales
8:55 a.m.: Conner Godsey, Matt Ryan
9:05 a.m.: Jack Maguire, J.T. Griffin
9:15 a.m.: Kyle Jones, Scott Gutschewski
9:25 a.m.: Luke Guthrie, Kevin Lucas
9:35 a.m.: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Sean Kelly
9:45 a.m.: Michael Buttacavoli, Mark Anguiano
9:55 a.m.: Brandon Crick, Jordan Russell
10:05 a.m.: Bio Kim, Vince India
10:15 a.m.: Trevor Cone, Vince Covello
10:25 a.m.: Ray Beaufils, Dan McCarthy
10:35 a.m.: Chris Baker, Grant Leaver
10:45 a.m.: Chase Wright, Mark Anderson
10:55 a.m.: Christian Brand, John Chin
11:05 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Mark Baldwin
11:15 a.m.: Adam Long, Wes Roach
11:25 a.m.: Donald Constable, Henrik Norlander
11:35 a.m.: Roland Thatcher, Justin Hicks
11:45 a.m.: Armando Favela, Doug Letson
11:55 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Mark Hubbard
12:05 p.m.: Jim Knous, Andre Metzger
12:15 p.m.: Jared Wolfe, Rico Hoey
12:25 p.m.: Joseph Bramlett, Hank Lebioda
12:35 p.m.: Jim Herman, Bo Hoag
12:45 p.m.: Jonathan Hodge, Carlos Sainz
12:55 p.m.: Fernando Mechereffe, Mike Van Sickle
1:05 p.m.: Wade Binfield, Adam Svensson
1:15 p.m.: Scott Pinckney, Roger Sloan
1:25 p.m.: Derek Ernst, Adam Webb
1:35 p.m.: Curtis Thompson, Brian Richey
1:45 p.m.: Brandon Matthews, Sam Burns
1:55 p.m.: Erik Barnes, David Skinns
2:05 p.m.: Brock Mackenzie, Kramer Hickok
2:15 p.m.: Dawie van der Walt, Sungjae Im
