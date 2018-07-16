Pinnacle Bank Championship pairings, spectator guide, schedule of events and course map

Are you planning to attend the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek? Here you'll find everything you need to know before heading out to the event, including parings, a schedule, spectator guide and course map.
* * *
Pairings
Professionals are listed first.
Noon: Brandon Crick, Sam Andres , Andy Dana, Sam Garden, Bennett Ginsberg. 12:10: David Skinner, Jason Carter, Lowell Ferguson, James Mowtiz, Jack Riggens. 12:20: Stuart McDonald, Jeffrey Anderson, Travis Canady, Quaid Edwards, Andy Therrian. 12:30: Chris Naegel, Mary Chase, Jay Sudbeck, Larry Pearson, Jeff Royal. 12:40: Brett Drewitt, Scott Hendrickson, Randy Jorgensen, Adrian Rider, Jeff Snow. 12:50: Brian Richey, Jeff Kavich, Duke Matz, Jay Matz, Ted Zetzman. 1 p.m.: Roland Thatcher, Mike Haiar, Jim Lehman, Tim Stibbs, Matt Streit. 1:10: Jonathan Hodge, Randy Grossnicklaus, Chip Kay, Jeff Kuhnel, Jake Nekl. 1:20, Ryan Vermeer, Jesse Anderson, Ed Rowswell, MaryAnn Thurman, Glenn VanEkeren. 1:30: Chip Lynn, Adam Eshelbrenne, Brian Orton, Matt Striffler, Scott Tricker. 1:40: Carlos Sainz, Mark Moravec, Bart Qualsett, Russ Rerucha, Jeff Richardson. 1:50: Casey Wittenberg, Wade Behlen, Chris Carder, Tony Daniel, Darrin Gessert. 2 p.m. Jimmy Stanger, Jim Crawford, Ron Metz, Jeff Spilker, Jeremy VanAckeren. 2:10: Nick Rousey, Ed DeLashmutt, Edward DeLashmutt, Jake Holdenried, Kevin Thompson
Hole No. 10
Noon: Justin Hicks, Mike Alford, Seth Campbell, Wyatt Greenwood, Clint Whitmarsh. 12:10: Vince Covello, Todd Darnold, Patrick Fay, Mike Meyer, Shawn Williams. 12:20: Ryan Yip, Dan Grimes, David Grimes, Matt Grimes, Scott Grimes. 12:30: Jackques Blaauzw, Arun Agarwal, Bob Batt, John Lund, Brett Michael. 12:40: Jose Toledo, Aaron Brown, Chris Dutton, Mark Dutton, Matt Lippincott. 12:50: Michael Arnaud, Jeremy Fisher, Troy McKinney, Craig Samuelson, Dave Sheehy. 1 p.m.: Kyle Jones, Marlin Lyon, Neal Roehrs , Vance Stauffer, Dave Swan. 1:10: Bryan Bigley, Scott Boyd, Bob Danenhauer, Dave McCoy, Brian Spangler. 1:20: Ken Looper, Jason Bartling, Dan Boler, Robert Deleidi, Chris Reiner. 1:30: Ryan Brehm, Robert Furley, Tad Petersen, Jack Struyk, Tim Ziola. 1:40: Daniel Mazziotta, Eric Exum, Matt Hanna, Scott Hansmeier, Brady Torpin. 1:50: Rhein Gibson, Joe D'amico, Rick Erickson, Matt Hickey, Chris Ober. 2 p.m.: Brock MacKenzie, Chris Esch, Andrew Janzen, Scott Kvols, Chris Twibell. 2:10: Sam Del Val, Mike Jung, Mike Mackintosh, Joe Pogge, T.J. Twit.
* * *
Schedule of events
Monday, July 16
Afternoon: Creighton University Heider College of Business Pro-Am (spectators allowed)
All day: Monday qualifying at Bent Tree, Council Bluffs, and Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln
Tuesday, July 17
All day: Pro practice rounds (spectators allowed)
Nebraska Section PGA Youth Day
10 a.m.: Trick-shot golfer Dan Boever (ex-NU baseball player), practice range
Afterward: Mini golf, Golfzilla and inflatable driving range interactive areas
Noon: Demo and autograph session with Web.com pros
Wednesday, July 18
All day: Cox Business Pro-Am (spectators allowed)
Thursday, July 19
6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.: First round, first and 10th tees
Through 9 p.m.: Michelob Ultra Beer Garden open
Friday, July 20
6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Second round, first and 10th tees
Through 9 p.m.: Michelob Ultra Beer Garden open
Saturday, July 21
7:40 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Third round, first tee
Through 9 p.m.: Michelob Ultra Beer Garden and Party with the Pros
One-day upgraded grounds: $20 in advance, $25 at the gate
Weekly upgraded grounds: $70 in advance, $90 at the gate
Channel 94.1 Big Party Pavilion: $200 Thursday, $200 Friday, $250 Saturday, $250 Sunday. This ticket includes access to the tournament grounds as well as non-reserved seats in the open-air hospitality structure on the 17th green. Includes complimentary food and beverages in an air-conditioned hospitality structure on the 17th hole. Beer, wine and select liquor are included.
* * *
Spectator parking
Free spectator parking will be at Metropolitan Community College Elkhorn Valley Campus at 829 N. 204th St. Free air-conditioned shuttles will take spectators from the parking lot to Indian Creek’s front entrance. Shuttles will run during these times but are subject to change based on tee times and weather.
Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20: 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 21: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 22: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be parking available at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Bethany Lutheran Church, both located on 204th between Maple and Fort. Cost for parking at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Bethany Lutheran Church will be $10. There will be shuttles running during the hours listed below that will also bring spectators to the front entrance.
Thursday, July 19: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 20: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 21: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 22: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* * *
Volunteer parking
Volunteer parking will be at Elkhorn High School, 1401 Veterans Dr. Shuttles will take volunteers from the parking lot to the dropoff at Volunteer Headquarters at Indian Creek. Volunteers should report 30 minutes before their shift and give themselves plenty of time to park and ride the shuttle. Shuttles will run during the following times:
Thursday, July 19: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 20: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 21: 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 22: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* * *
Security restrictions
Clear Bag Policy: Clear, uncolored plastic tote-bags will be permitted, or guests may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). Guests also may bring opaque small or clutch-sized purses/wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long, after proper security screening. Only one bag is allowed per ticket holder. Large camera-carrying cases are not allowed.
All items such as purses, camera cases and other small personal carry items are subject to search.
* * *
Mobile devices
PGA TOUR allows fans to carry mobile devices and send/receive messages away from play. No video recording is permitted at any time during the week, and no photography is permitted during official competition rounds July 19 to 22.
* * *
Viewing tips
Tickets: Must be displayed at all times. Display prominently, using a string, safety pin or rubber band.
Coolers: Not allowed.
Lawn chairs: Allowed.
Autographs: Not until a golfer finishes his round. Do not approach golfers during play or while they are in the scoring tents.
Other spectator etiquette: Kneel or sit when in front of a large gallery. Applaud good shots. Respect the golfers by being quiet and remaining motionless while they swing. Respect volunteers and fellow spectators and obey marshals’ orders. Talk in low voices around the course, especially in the skyboxes and viewing boxes.
* * *
Where to find...
Portable toilets: No. 3 green, No. 6 green (also near No. 14 and 16 tees), No. 8 green, No. 12 tee, No. 17 green, No. 18 fairway (left side)
Public dining/concessions: No. 6 green (also near No. 14 and 16 tees), No. 8 green, No. 17 green, No. 18 fairway
Volunteer Headquarters: West of clubhouse
First aid: West of clubhouse
* * *
Pinnacle Bank Championship app
The Pinnacle Bank Championship app will serve as a digital program and on-course resource throughout event week, with schedules, player profiles, parking information, event history, volunteer alerts and more. Fans will be able to access ticket purchasing options from the app, as well as information about on-site concessions and merchandise and key points of interest via the course and local area maps.
The app also features some notable benefits for fans including:
» Access to live scoring
» Daily tee-time notifications
» Daily results/standings
» Tournament updates throughout the event
» Access to special promotional offers
Additionally, 2018 will feature the return of the popular “Birdies 4 Beers” offer. Beginning each afternoon during the tournament, every time a player makes a birdie on hole No. 17, the adjacent Grey Goose tent will offer $2 beers for the next 20 minutes. Fans will be required to show they have the app downloaded to take part in the offer.
The app is available for free download via the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
