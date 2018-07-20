Pinnacle Bank Championship notes: Jordan Spieth’s roommate moving up — and out

Kramer Hickok is moving up the leaderboard. And soon, out of Jordan Spieth’s house.
Hickok shot 66 in the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship to move to 9-under overall, one stroke behind Dawie van der Walt and Sungjae Im, entering Saturday’s third round at Indian Creek.
He has been friends for 10 years with Spieth, his former Texas Longhorn teammate who has won three majors, and housemates for a while. Hickok is purchasing his own house.
“Jordan’s getting married soon so I’m moving out before I’m getting kicked out,’’ he said. “He’s a great friend of mine, gave me a lot of advice, and learned a lot from him. For me, the thing about Jordan is it’s not about golf, it’s more of it being a buddy of mine, a guy I’ve known for the last 10 years and grew up playing golf with. I wish him all the best in golf and I know he does for me as well.”
At 9-under with three holes left, he couldn’t get another birdie. And he was closer to making bogeys.
“There were a few shots left out there,’’ he said. “I had three 6-footers I had to make for par on the last three holes, but I’m happy with the score I posted.”
Stanger in accident
Jimmy Stanger hopes to play in next week’s Web.com Tour event in Springfield, Missouri, after he was involved in a car accident going to Indian Creek on Thursday before the first round.
The former ACC champion from Virginia, who is 87th on the money list, has minor injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation and withdrew from the tournament.
“Life comes at you fast,’’ Stanger tweeted. “Stay safe on the road everyone!”
Put your hands together
So many times in the first two rounds, good shots to the ninth and 18th greens were met with indifference from spectators behind the ropes and in the outdoor corporate seating.
When should you clap? With the help of tour member Brandon Crick, from McCook, as a general rule applause is appropriate anytime an approach shot lands within 15 to 20 feet of the flagstick, a chip stops a few feet from the hole, any long putt gets to tap-in range, any sizable putt is made or any shot is for par or better.
“You’re better off clapping more than less,” Crick said. “It’s a tall task to hit it to 5 feet every single hole.”
