LINCOLN — Papillion’s Matt Haynes advanced to the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship by winning a sectional qualifier Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge.

His 2-over 73 earned the lone qualifying spot for the field of 14 players. Fremont’s John Sajevic (74) is the first alternate.

In other local golf news:

» Omaha Westside sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna was the 18-hole leader for the second year in a row at the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Beatrice Country Club. Her even-par 72 gave her a five-shot lead over a pair of South Dakota-bound golfers, Danica Badura of Aurora and Jalea Culliver of Omaha.

» At the Boys PGA Junior Championship in Hartford, Connecticut, Josh Bartels of Omaha started with a 76 and Jake Kluver of Norfolk a 77.

» At the Optimist Junior in Miami, Omaha’s Chris Rasmussen made the boys’ 54-hole cut and is tied for 44th. In girls, Lindsey Thiele (tied for 31st) and sister Lauren of Wahoo (tied for 35th) also made the cut. Missing the cut were Reed Malleck of York in boys and Baylee Steele of North Platte in girls.

