BEATRICE, Neb. — Omaha Westside sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna won the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Beatrice Country Club by four strokes over Aurora senior Danica Badura on Wednesday.

Badura started the final round five behind, but made up four strokes in the first two holes. Hanna then regained a four-stroke cushion going to the back nine. She finished with a 79 to complete the 36 holes at 7-over 151.

Final leaders: Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, 72-79—151; Danica Badura, Aurora, 77-78—155; Emma Mullendore, Bellevue, 80-79—159; Jalea Culliver, Omaha, 77-83—160; Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln, 79-84—163.

In other local tournaments:

Omaha’s Susan Marchese qualified for the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shooting an 82 Tuesday.

At the Boys PGA Junior championship in Hartford, Connecticut, Omaha’s Josh Bartels shot 66 Wednesday in the second round but missed the cut by one stroke. Jake Kluver of Norfolk had 71 and also missed the cut.

At the Optimist Junior in Miami, Omaha’s Chris Rasmussen finished 43rd Wednesday in boys 16-18, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo was 39th in girls 15-18 and sister Lindsey 43rd.

