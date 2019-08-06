NEBRASKA CITY — Ryan Vermeer cruised Tuesday to a repeat title at the Nebraska Section PGA Professional Championship.

The 41-year-old director of instruction at Omaha’s Happy Hollow Club shot a closing 5-under 67 at ArborLinks to finish at 15-under 201 for 54 holes and complete a 9-stroke victory over Steve Friesen of Lincoln’s Firethorn Golf Club.

Also qualifying for next spring’s PGA Professional Championship were 69-year-old Jim White of the Fairways at Lincoln, who will be making his record 31st appearance at the PGA Pro, past qualifiers Chris Wiemers of Stone Creek in Omaha and Jonathan Beaver of Landsmeer in Orange City, Iowa; and first-time qualifier Ted DiGiacomo of Golf Galaxy-Omaha.

Qualifiers: Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow, 64-70-67—201; Steve Friesen, Firethorn, 74-64-72—210; Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln, 71-74-70—215; Chris Wiemers, Stone Creek, 69-74-74—217; Jonathan Beaver, Landsmeer, 74-71-72—217; Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy, 76-77-66—219

Alternates: Nick Wanderscheid, Green Valley, 78-71-71—220; Shane Zywiec, Highlands, 72-82-67—221; Bryan Hughett, Albion, 78-74-70—222; Tom Hearn, PGA Tour, 75-78-70—223

Did not qualify: Jon Petersen, Tiburon, 75-76-72—223; J. D. Brake, ArborLinks, 75-75-75—225; Pete Hagen, Johnny Goodman, 73-70-82—225; Brad Bailey, Champions Run, 80-73-73—226; Devon Kastler, Ashland, 75-76-77—228; Sarah Pravecek, Wilderness Ridge, 71-73-84—228; Mike Antonio, Happy Hollow, 79-74-76—229; Jonathan Moore, Platteview, 75-74-80—229; Tony Baranowski, Fremont, 73-80-77—230; Troy Harder, Wayne, 79-74-77—230; Alex Janssen, The Ridge, 75-77-78—230; Justin Onken, Ashland, 74-75-81—230; Scott Holly, UNL PGM, 83-73-75—231; Kyle Schellpeper, Oak Hills, 81-78-72—231; Ryan Norman, Fox Run, 73-82-76—231; Don Germer, Players Club, 77-75-79—231

Kluver tied for fourth at CanAm

HAMMONDS PLAINS, Nova Scotia — Kansas freshman Luke Kluver from Norfolk is tied for fourth at the midpoint of the Canadian Amateur.

He matched par on each of the two courses used for the first two rounds. He’s five strokes off the lead.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

