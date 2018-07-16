You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
GOLF

Norfolk 18-year-old Luke Kluver adds Pinnacle Bank Championship appearance to résumé

  • 0
Norfolk 18-year-old Luke Kluver adds Pinnacle Bank Championship appearance to résumé

Luke Kluver, who just finished his junior year of high school, played his way into the Pinnacle Bank Championship by winning a 36-hole closed qualifier at ArborLinks in Nebraska City in June. “I’m playing some of my best golf right now,” Kluver said.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Luke Kluver is younger than Jason Day when Day was a teenager taking second place in the 2007 Cox Classic.

Kluver is younger than Johnny Goodman when Goodman was a teenager beating Bobby Jones at the 1929 U.S. Amateur.

Kluver wasn’t born when the Web.com Tour first came to Omaha in 1996.

But this 18-year-old — barely — from Norfolk, who is yet to play his senior year of high school golf, already has a golf résumé that rivals any Nebraska teenager’s since Goodman left the Field Club caddie ranks to win the Trans-Mississippi Amateur at 16 and the Nebraska Amateur at 18 and later that summer stunning Jones and the golf world at Pebble Beach.

Kluver will be playing in the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers on a sponsor’s exemption he earned.

He beat a field of 46 amateurs and pros with Nebraska ties in a 36-hole closed qualifier on June 12 at ArborLinks in Nebraska City. His rounds of 69 and 67 — 8-under 136 — beat Web.com Tour member Brandon Crick of McCook by one stroke.

“I’m playing some of my best golf right now,” said Kluver, who is a long-time Nebraska commitment, but also has offers to play golf at Oklahoma State and Kansas. “To beat those guys is quite an accomplishment. I’m excited for myself and also my family because they can be a part of it.”

A year ago, the 6-foot-3 basketball player had a summer unsurpassed in the state for national competition.

It began with the U.S. Open sectionals in Springfield, Ohio. Then came the U.S. Junior Amateur in suburban Wichita, the Boys Junior PGA Championship in suburban St. Louis and the U.S. Amateur at Riviera in Los Angeles.

No boy ever had played in that many high-level events in the same year.

This past spring, Kluver, as a junior, won his second Class A high school championship in three years. On his home course, Norfolk Country Club, he lapped the field by eight strokes to lead his school to its first state team title in boys golf.

His parents had noteworthy athletic careers. Klay Kluver, from Clay Center, was the all-class gold medalist in the boys high jump at the state track meet as a senior and was an all-state basketball player in his class. The former Michelle Patterson was a three-sport standout at Loomis — volleyball, basketball and track — who was a scholarship golfer at Nebraska.

Younger brother Jake, a year behind Luke in school, already has a golf scholarship offer from UNO.

Last year’s Nebraska closed qualifier winner, amateur Rylee Reinertson from Gibbon, missed the cut by one stroke. He bogeyed the final hole.

Will there be others from the Midlands playing in the PBC?

Brady Schnell won’t be — he’ll be playing in the British Open. The Web.com Tour pro who graduated from Millard West and NU qualified for Carnoustie by winning the VISA Open de Argentina in Buenos Aires last November.

Scott Gutschewski could be. The tour veteran from Omaha and NU is out on a major medical leave after surgery on his left ankle and foot but could spend one of his allowed starts at The Club at Indian Creek.

Crick could be. Given that the PBC is opposite the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship and the British Open, his number should come up for Omaha.

The winner of The Club at Indian Creek Invitational will be as a sponsor’s exemption. Last year, NU golfer Jace Guthmiller of Yankton, South Dakota, was the ICI champion. He missed the PBC cut by six strokes.

Others could make it through open qualifying on July 16 at Bent Tree in Council Bluffs and Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. Last year, Ryan Vermeer of Omaha and ex-Nebraskan John Hurley succeeded.

The best local sports photos of 2018 so far

Check out a growing collection featuring some of the best local sports photos of 2018.

1 of 47

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.

The Return of Scott Frost

The Return of Scott Frost

The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…

Nebraska high school baseball record book

Nebraska high school baseball record book

The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…

More Husker recruiting news

More Husker recruiting news

Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.

Husker scholarship distribution chart

Husker scholarship distribution chart

How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.