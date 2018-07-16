Norfolk 18-year-old Luke Kluver adds Pinnacle Bank Championship appearance to résumé

Luke Kluver, who just finished his junior year of high school, played his way into the Pinnacle Bank Championship by winning a 36-hole closed qualifier at ArborLinks in Nebraska City in June. “I’m playing some of my best golf right now,” Kluver said.
Luke Kluver is younger than Jason Day when Day was a teenager taking second place in the 2007 Cox Classic.
Kluver is younger than Johnny Goodman when Goodman was a teenager beating Bobby Jones at the 1929 U.S. Amateur.
Kluver wasn’t born when the Web.com Tour first came to Omaha in 1996.
But this 18-year-old — barely — from Norfolk, who is yet to play his senior year of high school golf, already has a golf résumé that rivals any Nebraska teenager’s since Goodman left the Field Club caddie ranks to win the Trans-Mississippi Amateur at 16 and the Nebraska Amateur at 18 and later that summer stunning Jones and the golf world at Pebble Beach.
Kluver will be playing in the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers on a sponsor’s exemption he earned.
He beat a field of 46 amateurs and pros with Nebraska ties in a 36-hole closed qualifier on June 12 at ArborLinks in Nebraska City. His rounds of 69 and 67 — 8-under 136 — beat Web.com Tour member Brandon Crick of McCook by one stroke.
“I’m playing some of my best golf right now,” said Kluver, who is a long-time Nebraska commitment, but also has offers to play golf at Oklahoma State and Kansas. “To beat those guys is quite an accomplishment. I’m excited for myself and also my family because they can be a part of it.”
A year ago, the 6-foot-3 basketball player had a summer unsurpassed in the state for national competition.
It began with the U.S. Open sectionals in Springfield, Ohio. Then came the U.S. Junior Amateur in suburban Wichita, the Boys Junior PGA Championship in suburban St. Louis and the U.S. Amateur at Riviera in Los Angeles.
No boy ever had played in that many high-level events in the same year.
This past spring, Kluver, as a junior, won his second Class A high school championship in three years. On his home course, Norfolk Country Club, he lapped the field by eight strokes to lead his school to its first state team title in boys golf.
His parents had noteworthy athletic careers. Klay Kluver, from Clay Center, was the all-class gold medalist in the boys high jump at the state track meet as a senior and was an all-state basketball player in his class. The former Michelle Patterson was a three-sport standout at Loomis — volleyball, basketball and track — who was a scholarship golfer at Nebraska.
Younger brother Jake, a year behind Luke in school, already has a golf scholarship offer from UNO.
Last year’s Nebraska closed qualifier winner, amateur Rylee Reinertson from Gibbon, missed the cut by one stroke. He bogeyed the final hole.
Will there be others from the Midlands playing in the PBC?
Brady Schnell won’t be — he’ll be playing in the British Open. The Web.com Tour pro who graduated from Millard West and NU qualified for Carnoustie by winning the VISA Open de Argentina in Buenos Aires last November.
Scott Gutschewski could be. The tour veteran from Omaha and NU is out on a major medical leave after surgery on his left ankle and foot but could spend one of his allowed starts at The Club at Indian Creek.
Crick could be. Given that the PBC is opposite the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship and the British Open, his number should come up for Omaha.
The winner of The Club at Indian Creek Invitational will be as a sponsor’s exemption. Last year, NU golfer Jace Guthmiller of Yankton, South Dakota, was the ICI champion. He missed the PBC cut by six strokes.
Others could make it through open qualifying on July 16 at Bent Tree in Council Bluffs and Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. Last year, Ryan Vermeer of Omaha and ex-Nebraskan John Hurley succeeded.
