Nicolle Barmettler wins Nebraska Women's Match Play championship

Elkhorn's Nicolle Barmettler cruised to the Nebraska Women's Match Play championship, defeating Beemer's Lacie Fox 8 and 7 in Wednesday's final at Yankee Hill in Lincoln.
The top-seeded Barmettler, who recently graduated from Truman State, made pars on the first eight holes to grab control en route to her first match play title.
Fox, a sophomore at UNK, was the 10th seed.
