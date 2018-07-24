Nicolle Barmettler and Lacie Fox to meet in Nebraska women’s match play golf final

LINCOLN — Nicolle Barmettler of Elkhorn and Lacie Fox of Beemer will play in Wednesday’s final of the Nebraska women’s match play at Yankee Hill Country Club in Lincoln.
Barmettler, the No. 1 seed, defeated Brandi Lemek 7 and 6 in the semifinals, while Fox beat Hannah Hunke 3 and 2 in a rematch of the 2017 Nebraska girls match play final.
