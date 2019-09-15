COLUMBUS, Neb. — Nick Mason of Parker, Colorado, won his second Nebraska Open and first since 2007, holding on for a one-stroke victory Sunday over Korn Ferry Tour member Brandon Crick of McCook.
Crick got into the hunt with a final-round 7-under 64 at Elks Country Club to finish at 12-under. Mason, who shot 66 Sunday, bogeyed the 17th hole to fall to 13-under but parred the last hole.
“It’s a huge win, especially with Q-School coming up next week,’’ Mason said. “I’m hoping this win can springboard me to playing on the PGA Tour.”
Korn Ferry member Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, who was in second after 36 holes, could only match par 71 in the final round and tied for 10th.
Nick Mason, Parker, Colo., 69-65-66--200; Brandon Crick, McCook, 65-72-64--201; Kevin Kring, Springfield, Mo., 70-66-66--202; Daniel Hudson, Western Springs, Ill., 70-64-68--202; Dan Woltman, Beaver Dam, Wis., 71-69-63--203; Trevor Ullestad, Jewell, Iowa, 70-65-68--203; Riley Arp, Fort Collins, Colo., 65-70-68--203; Clay Ederer, Olathe, Kan., 68-67-68--203; Ross Miller, Maple Grove, Minn., 64-70-69--203; Alex Springer, Overland Park, Kan., 70-69-65--204; Robert Bell, Pierz, Minn., 71-66-67--204; Hayden Wood, Edmond, Okla. 66-68-70--204; Matthew Walker, Ottumwa, Iowa, 65-67-72--204; Scott Gutschewski, Omaha, 69-64-71--204; Carson Schaake, Omaha, 74-65-66--205; Josh Radcliff, Coppell, Texas, 70-71-64--205; Joshua Weems, Lake Quivira, Kan., 68-68-69--205; Ryan Zech, Independence, Mo., 68-67-70--205; Neil Johnson, River Falls, Wis., 67-71-68--206; Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, 66-70-71—207.
