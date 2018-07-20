Nebraskans Brandon Crick, Scott Gutschewski make cut at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Scott Gutschewski had a gut-check finish Friday to join Brandon Crick as Nebraskans who will play the weekend at the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Idling at even par, Gutschewski birdied three of the final five holes — countering the bogey he made on the par-4 16th — to get to 2-under. That was one stroke better than the cut line of 1-under to the low 65 scores and ties.
Dawie van der Walt and Sungjae Im are tied for the lead at 10-under.
Ryan Vermeer and amateur Luke Kluver flirted the best with making the cut of Nebraskans who missed. Vermeer was at 1-over with an 8-footer for birdie on the 17th hole, and he three putted for bogey. Kluver, the 18-year-old Norfolk High senior, was at 1 -over entering the par-5 15th, and he three-putted for bogey.
Vermeer closed at 2-over, Kluver 3-over. Also at 3-over was PGA Tour rookie Nate Lashley from Scottsbluff. The two college golfers in the field — Iowa’s Alex Schaake from Omaha and Creighton’s Nate Vontz from Lincoln — ended at 5-over and 14-over, respectively.
Gutschewski said it was clear he was rusty with the putter in his first tournament since foot surgery in October.
“We need to clean that up over the weekend,’’ said Gutschewski, who tied for second last year at Indian Creek. “The big thing about here, you shoot 5-, 6-, 7-under and you’re right back in it. It’s kind of bunched up.”
He said he had a good look for birdie on the 12th hole and missed. On the par-3 13th, he almost flew it in the cup and left that one just short.
His son and caddie, Elkhorn Mount Michael student Luke Gutschewski, piped up.
“Just ram everything, Dad. Get one to the hole.”
“So I did that on 14, an 18-footer. Fifteen was a two-putt birdie and 17 was between 8 and 10 feet. I reset the beer clock for them.”
Crick shot 69 to reach the weekend for the third time in his past four starts. He’s coming off a career-best 11th-place finish last week in Utah.
Crick was at 2-under after a bogey on his final hole, the uphill par-4 ninth.
“It was frustrating to give one back, but I mean both 9 and 18 are beasts out here. They’re the best holes on the course,” he said. “But I hit a lot of good shots today. I played really well tee to green, maybe missed a couple putts, but overall my game is right there.
“I’m excited for the weekend and hopefully get something going.”
Vermeer said he had the worst score possible for how he hit the ball.
“It was almost embarrassing the way I putted,’’ he said. “I was hitting the ball on the lines pretty good but my speed was awful.”
Kluver said he was liking his position facing his second shot to the 15th while at 2-under for the round and 1-over for the tournament.
“Right in the middle of the fairway, I had 230 to the pin,’’ said Kluver, who had Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma State coaches following him. “I was licking my chops. I thought at worst I’d make birdie on that hole. Just missed it a little right and it took a big bounce into the rough.”
An aggressive chip, he said, led to the bogey. On his next drive, it rolled next to an evergreen and he played away from the hole with his second shot.
“But it was a great experience,’’ Kluver said. “I learned you just have to stay patient throughout the whole thing.”
Schaake, who needed 34 putts Friday, again had two double bogeys damage his round as he shot 75 for an overall 5-over.
“I’m pretty disappointed with how I played, but I think I learned a lot from the guys I played with and the guys I saw,’’ Schaake said. “Hopefully I’ll be here next year.”
What was his best takeaway from the week?
“You can’t short-side yourself out here,’’ he said. “Speed is everything on the greens. I struggled with the greens this week and I made too many big numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.