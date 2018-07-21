Nebraskan Scott Gutschewski shoots under par in Pinnacle Bank Championship third round

Scott Gutschewski overcame a pair of double bogeys in Saturday’s third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship to shoot a 1-under 70 and be at 3-under after 54 holes at Indian Creek.
Gutschewski took an unplayable lie on the second hole and played out of two bunkers on the 11th hole in carding 6s on each. He had no other bogeys and made five birdies, including a mid-range putt on the final hole.
Brandon Crick of McCook matched par 71 as he bogeyed the 18th for the third day in a row. He's at 2-under for the tournament.
Sunday’s play will be in threesomes off the first tee, with the last tee time around noon.
>> Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.