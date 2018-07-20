Millard West and Nebraska grad Brady Schnell finishes British Open with 4-over round

Millard West and Nebraska graduate Brady Schnell finished his stay in the British Open by shooting a 4-over 75 in Friday’s second round at Carnoustie.
Schnell’s 36-hole total was 12-over 154. The cut was 4-over.
A winner on the Web.com Tour this year, Schnell was 1-over for the round after a birdie on the par-5 14th, but he bogeyed the next three holes.
Schnell returns to the Web.com Tour next week in Springfield, Missouri.
