HAYWARD, Calif. — Brandon Crick shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday to sit in a tie for second after the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic.

Crick, a McCook native and former Husker, shot an eagle on the first hole and had six birdies, including three straight on the back nine, to finish the round one shot behind leader Matthew NeSmith. Crick is tied with Zac Blair and Maverick McNealy at 14-under overall.

Omaha native Scott Gutschewski is one shot behind fellow former Husker Crick in a tie for fifth with Tyson Alexander. Gutschewski shot a 2-under 68 Saturday, which included an eagle on the ninth hole.

Enter Omaha tourney by Monday

Entries close at 5 p.m. Monday for the men’s Greater Omaha Golf Championship on Aug. 10 and 11 at Dodge Riverside in Council Bluffs.

The entry fee for the 36-hole tournament is $130. It is a Nebraska Golf Association point event open to all amateurs.

Registrations are available here.

