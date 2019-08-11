NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Former Husker Brandon Crick finished strong at the Korn Ferry Tour's Portland Open, turning in a bogey-free 66 Sunday.
Crick made five birdies as he finished at 13-under, tying for 15th place. It was his second-best finish on tour this season — he was runner-up at last week's event in California.
Bo Hoag finished at 22-under to win by two strokes over Scott Harrington.
