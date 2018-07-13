Local golf roundup: Lincoln native Kate Strickland rallies to win Nebraska Girls’ Amateur

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Kate Strickland of Lincoln came from three strokes behind at the beginning of the round to win the 18th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur golf tournament by two strokes.
A 14-year-old who will be entering high school this fall, Strickland shot 75 in Friday’s final round at Elks Country Club to finish 36 holes at 9-over 153. Lauren Thiele of Wahoo, also 14, had the lead on the front nine but Strickland took the lead early on the back nine. Thiele’s total was 11-over 155.
First-round leader Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha shot 81 to tie Izzi Puk of Omaha for third at 12-over.
Strickland was the runner-up at the Nebraska girls’ match play tournament last month.
Final leaders: Kate Strickland, Lincoln, 78—75--153; Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 77-78—155; Izzi Puk, Omaha, 81-75—156; Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, 75-81--156; Baylee Steele, North Platte, 82-78—160; Kristin Goertz, Omaha, 81-79—160; Aspen Luebbe, Columbus, 78-82—160; Ricki Hickstein, Chadron, 77-83—160; Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln, 79-84—163; Harley Hiltibrand, Brule, 87-78—165; Jalea Culliver, Omaha, 85-80—165; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 83-82—165; Jazmine Taylor, Omaha, 84-81—165.
Rossman takes lead at Nebraska Junior Amateur
COLUMBUS, Neb. — UNO target Kellen Rossman of Norfolk was 4-under on his final 10 holes Friday to take a one-stroke lead over Omaha’s Josh Peters into the final round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur golf tournament at Elks Country Club.
Peters had the lead at 5-under through 13 holes but four bogeys coming in left him at 1-under. Rossman is at 2-under.
Lincoln’s Jason Kolbas posted a second -straight 72 and is two strokes back in third at 144.
Leaders: Kellen Rossman, Norfolk, 73-69—142; Josh Peters, Omaha, 71-72—143; Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 72-72—144; Caleb Badura, Aurora, 72-73—145; Cade McCallum, Grand Island, 71-75—146; Josh Bartels, Lincoln, 73-73--146; Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 71-76—147; Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 77-71—148; Alex Zillig, La Vista, 73-77—150; Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 76-74—150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.