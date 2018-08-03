Local golf notes: James Sieckmann, Nick Muller to be honored by PGA of America

James Sieckmann and Nick Muller are receiving national awards from the PGA of America. It’s the first time two pros from the Nebraska Section PGA have been honored in the same year.
Sieckmann is the 2018 PGA Teacher of the Year. The Millard South and NU graduate is the director of instruction at Shadow Ridge. He is on most national top-teacher lists and currently instructs 16 pro tour members who include major champions Stewart Cink and In-Kyung Kim.
In his 23 years as a PGA member, he has been named the Nebraska PGA Section’s Teacher of the Year nine times and was its Horton Smith Award winner in 2000. He entered the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 2016.
Muller is the PGA’s merchandiser of the year for private courses. The Schuyler native, who has been director of golf at the Country Club of Lincoln since 2013, was the first person to be accepted into and graduate from NU’s professional golf management program.
Sieckmann will receive his award Nov. 6 at the PGA annual meeting in Indian Wells, California. Muller’s award will be given during the PGA magazine merchandiser of the year conference prior to the PGA merchandise show in Orlando in January.
They are the first Nebraskans honored nationally in 15 years. Others were Bob Popp of Omaha Country Club, 1982 PGA Professional of the Year; Marc Cruse of Lincoln, 1989 (Mahoney) and 2000 (Crooked Creek) public course merchandiser of the year and the late Steve Hogan of Omaha, the 2003 PGA Junior Golf Leader award.
Barmettler wants to continue
New Nebraska women’s match-play champion Nicolle Barmettler said she hopes to continue playing competitively, and maybe expand her schedule, next year even though she’ll be a student at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Elkhorn South and Truman State graduate played some of her best golf in winning her first state title in the tournament at Yankee Hill in Lincoln, starting with a career-best 69 to lead qualifying. The next day she made eight birdies in 12 holes to eliminate Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer Susan Marchese of Omaha in the quarterfinals and carded four more birdies in her 7-and-6 semifinal win over UNK golfer Brandi Lemek from Doniphan.
“In my match with Susan I had some work to do. I was 2-down after three,’’ Barmettler said. “I was putting well all week and it might have been my best putting, at least since I’ve been in college.”
In the final, she defeated UNK’s Lacie Fox of Beemer 8 and 7 in the most lopsided 18-hole final in tournament history.
Nietfeldt Pebble Beach-bound
Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha, who this week joins four-time state champion Alex Schaake of Omaha and the University of Iowa in the 312-man U.S. Amateur field, said he was inspired because Pebble Beach (and Spyglass Hill) on Carmel Bay in California is host.
“If you’re going to go anywhere, that’s the place,’’ Nietfeldt said. “You think of the history, the tradition. It’s beautiful. Luckily I’ve been out there a couple times because I used to work in Gilroy (California) and had a client out there a long time ago. I got to play it once and I’ve seen it a couple times.”
He said his chipping and putting was on during the 36-hole qualifying at Firethorn in Lincoln, where he shot 6-under while Schaake had a no-bogey, 10-under total. Nietfeldt will be at his first U.S. Amateur since qualifying for Baltusrol in New Jersey in 2000.
Deadline for city championship
Tuesday is the deadline to enter next weekend’s Greater Omaha Golf Championship at Dodge Riverside in Council Bluffs. David Easley was last year’s champion.
There are flights determined by handicap and senior flights (gross and net) as well. The field is limited to 144 players.
Pinnacle Bank is the main sponsor for the tournament that awards a golf scholarship to a recent high school graduate and donates to the Wounded Warrior Project. It is a Nebraska Golf Association point event. Contact Mick Shonsey at 402-659-2078.
Ruge wins hickory golf title
Doug Ruge of Omaha won the Nebraska Hickory Golf Championship last weekend at Wild Horse in Gothenburg. After a first-round 81, Ruge shot a 1-over 73 to overtake first-round leader Shawn Carollo of Omaha for a seven-stroke win.
Kevin Cawley beat fellow Omahan David Brown for the seniors title. Brown had been the overall winner the past two years. Other flight winners were Brian Frevert and Ron Luster, while Jack McDonnell was the Walter Hagen Award winner for “the player who best resembles Walter’s sartorial splendor and exhibits great sportsmanship.”
Nebraska-Kansas Juniors
An experienced Nebraska team heads to Lawrence (Kan.) Country Club for the Kansas-Nebraska Cup matches that start Wednesday. Kansas has won the past seven years to lead the series 19-13.
Three-time Nebraska picks are Caleb Badura of Aurora — father Craig is the Nebraska captain — and Luke Kluver and Kellen Rossman of Norfolk. Tucker Knaak of Plainview and Josh Peters of Omaha were picked last year. Newcomers are Lincoln’s Josh Bartels and Jason Kolbas and La Vista’s Alex Zillig.
Results sheet
» After leading through 36 holes, Luke Kluver of Norfolk tied for fifth at this week’s Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky. His 7-under score was four strokes behind repeat champion Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, North Carolina.
» Bartels won a playoff against Zillig for the Nebraska Section Junior PGA title. Both shot 4-under 140 at Pines Country Club in Valley. Bartels missed the cut at nationals, as did Graham Southwick of Beatrice. He took Zillig’s spot at Valhalla as the first alternate.
» Zillig tied for 42nd at the Optimist Junior Worlds, which were the same time as the Junior PGA. Chris Rasmussen of Omaha also qualified, but missed the cut for the final round. Husker signee Megan Whittaker from Elkhorn South tied for 43rd in girls. In other divisions, Rex Soulliere of Lincoln tied for 58th in boys 14-15, Tommy Kelley of Omaha was 41st in boys 10-11 and Neely Adler of Lincoln was 59th in girls 13-14.
» The Cox Business Pro-Am winners at the Web.com’s Pinnacle Bank Championship were Chris Fasbender, Bret Grof, Jeff Johnson and Matthew Spray for the morning field and Ryan Cook, Marc Hock, Justin Horst and Alex Kringen for the afternoon field.
