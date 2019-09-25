Ed Wyatt of Lincoln came back from 3-down to defeat Nebraska Golf hall of famer John Sajevic in Wednesday’s final match of the ninth Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club.
Wyatt was an assistant pro at Hillcrest from 1988 to 2000 who regained his amateur status a few years ago. He won the last two holes against Sajevic for a 1-up win.
In their semifinal, Wyatt defeated Eric Murphy of Papillion 2-and-1 and Sajevic beat Michael Peterson of Lincoln 5-and-3.
Other winners were John Fecht of Lincoln in the President’s Bracket, Hap Pocras of Omaha in the Bob Astleford Bracket and Steve Thomalla of North Platte in the Sam Reynolds Bracket (net scores).
