Led by Scott Gutschewski, seven Nebraska golfers in field for Pinnacle Bank Championship

No one has hit a double this year on the Web.com Tour.
In 18 weeks, there have been 18 winners. It’s the longest start to the season without a two-time winner since 1996 — the first year Omaha was on the tour — when it took 23 weeks.
So this year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship won’t have the storyline of a player going for his third win and immediate promotion to the PGA Tour. But it does have the top two money-winners — Sungjae Im and Scott Langley — plus eight more 2018 winners and a seven-golfer contingent of Nebraskans led by Scott Gutschewski.
“Gooch” is making his first start of the year after offseason foot surgery. He tied for second last year at Indian Creek, where the $600,000, non-televised tournament begins its four-day run Thursday.
Brandon Crick of McCook is coming off his best finish as a pro, tying for 11th last week at Utah. Ryan Vermeer of Omaha won the PGA Professional Championship last month to rate a special exemption.
PGA Tour rookie Nate Lashley, from Scottsbluff, is taking the first of a maximum five rehab starts on the Web.com Tour after a wrist injury.
And there are three amateurs who played their way into the field. Norfolk High senior-to-be Luke Kluver won the PBC’s restricted qualifier for instate golfers, Creighton sophomore-to-be Nate Vontz from Lincoln won the Indian Creek Invitational and Iowa junior-to-be Alex Schaake from Omaha made it through Monday qualifying at Bent Tree in Council Bluffs.
It’s the second year for the PBC at Indian Creek. Last year, Sam Ryder shot past the field with a third-round 62 to finish 21-under for an eight-stroke victory.
“What Sam Ryder did last year I still think is really impressive,” Langley said. “To win by that many shots and to shoot more than 20-under at this place is really good. But I remember second place was more like 12- or (actually) 13-under. So that seems to be more like what the normal winning score should be around a course like this.”
So Year 2 may be more telling about the longest par-71 course, 7,581 yards, on the tour.
“I think it’s one of the best courses we play on this tour.” Langley said. “Even though I missed the cut last year, I really felt like I loved this course and I loved it for my game.”
Langley and the rest of the tour have been chasing Im in the money standings. The 20-year-old from Korea opened the season in the Bahamas with a bang. He won the first tournament and was runner-up the next week.
Im leads with $316,288 and Langley is at $271,745. As Im tries to go wire-to-wire atop the money list, the tour brought in a media official who speaks Korean to be his interpreter this week.
“I’m aware that there aren’t that many tournaments left until the (tour) finals,” Im said. “It was a bit of a surprise when I won so early on the Web.com Tour. I always try to maintain my No. 1 position on the money list and that’s always my goal every time I enter a tournament.”
He’s played in all 18 tournaments, and there’s a reason.
“Even if I do take a break, I have to practice, so I utilize these tournament weeks to keep playing,” Im said. “I currently don’t have a home in America, so I spend most of my time in hotels. Due to this, I choose to compete almost every tournament, since I don’t have a place to go back home to. If I miss the cut, then I utilize the weekend to get some time off.”
He’s hoping to turn around a start to the summer that has seen three missed cuts in the past four tournaments.
“I don’t think I played terribly during those weeks,’’ he said. “I feel like it’s important to post a low score on the first day. The cut line has been so low, like 5- or 6-under, so I feel like I have to post a good score from the beginning, but when I start to think like that, it doesn’t go as well.
“I start to play more relaxed on the second day, but sometimes I get too greedy in the first round. It’s not like I feel too much pressure though. I’m still playing well during those days, I’m just not able to score low enough to make it to the weekend, since there are so many good players out here.”
