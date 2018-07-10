Greg Neujahr wins Nebraska Senior PGA Professional Championship at Hillcrest

LINCOLN — Greg Neujahr turned back a late charge Tuesday from 11-time champion Jim White to win the Nebraska Senior PGA Professional Championship at Hillcrest Country Club.
Neujahr finished at 5-under 139 after a final-round 70. White had the tournament’s low round of 66 to end one stroke behind at 4-under. Two-time defending champion Bryan Hughett of Albion finished third at 3-under after a double bogey on the 15th hole. Also qualifying for the national finals in October were Ted DiGiacomo of Omaha and first-time qualifier Jon Petersen of Omaha’s Tiburon.
In Monday’s Nebraska Section Assistant PGA Championship at Hillcrest, Andrew Storm of Omaha’s Shadow Ridge qualified for the national finals with a 5-under 139. Steve Friesen of Lincoln’s Firethorn is the first alternate at 4-under, Sarah Pravicek of Omaha’s Eagle Run the second alternate at 1-under and NU assistant men’s coach Judd Cornell the third alternate at par 144.
