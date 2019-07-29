Golf notes: 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship dates are better than expected

Next year’s new dates for the Pinnacle Bank Championship — July 30 to Aug. 2 — are better than expected.
On the new PGA Tour schedule for 2019-20 released Monday, the corresponding week is open because of the Olympic golf competition. In its first three years at Indian Creek, the PBC was up against the British Open and the Barbasol Championship.
It could mean seeing some familiar faces, including past champions, back in Omaha. Former fully exempt PGA Tour members are in the eighth of 18 eligibility categories for a tournament field.
“We knew moving our tournament dates, there was a strong chance there would be no (PGA) tour event opposite us,’’ PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said. “We have had good fields the last three years and are excited to see the caliber of golfers who may now be able to come to Omaha.”
Playoffs approach
There’s only one week before the new, shortened FedEx Cup playoffs begin in New Jersey and two before the start of the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs.
Scottsbluff native Nate Lashley moved up from 44th to 40th in the FedEx race after a top-20 finish Sunday in Memphis. He’ll likely be in the first two FedEx events and needs to be in the top 30 to play in the Tour Championship. He’s 108 points out of 30th now.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, who bypassed last week’s Korn Ferry stop in Springfield, Missouri, slid from 91st to 100th as a result, and Brandon Crick of McCook is 155th. Crick needs to stay in the top 156 after this week in Hayward, California, to play in the final regular-season event.
Amateurs take Nebraska Cup
Luke Kluver of Norfolk, Cade McCallum of Grand Island, Jay Moore of Lincoln and Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha had perfect nine-point days to lead a record-setting blitz by the Nebraska Golf Association team at the 47th Nebraska Cup matches.
The amateurs beat the Nebraska Section PGA team 55-17 at Wild Horse in Gothenburg on Friday, tying the record total and breaking the pros’ record for margin of victory (30 in 2002). They now trail in the series 26-21.
Kluver teamed with Alex Schaake of Omaha for nine birdies and an eagle in their four-ball match, then made seven birdies and a chip-in eagle in his singles match. Schaake, who collected 8.5 points, holed out on the first hole in both of his matches.
Also on the NGA team were Caleb Badura of Aurora, Noah Hofman of McCook, Nate Vontz of Lincoln and seniors Tim Diehm of Bellevue, Matt Haynes of Papillion, John Sajevic of Fremont and Bill Spangler of Lincoln.
On the Nebraska PGA team were Omaha pros Ted DiGiacomo, Kevin Drew, Justin Herron, and Chris Wiemers; Judd Cornell of NU; Justin Onken of Ashland; Nick Wanderscheid of Sioux City, Iowa; and Shane Zywiec of Lincoln. Senior pros were Troy Harder of Wayne, Bryan Hughett of Norfolk, Jon Petersen of Omaha and Jim White of Lincoln.
U.S. Amateur qualifying
Andy Sajevic is headed to the U.S. Amateur for the fourth time. The North Carolina alum from Fremont, now living in Omaha, defeated Schaake on the first hole of a playoff in the 36-hole qualifier last week at Shadow Ridge in Omaha.
They tied at 5-under after matching rounds of 69 and 70. Sajevic won the playoff with a par as Schaake’s putt to extend the match lipped out. Schaake is the sectional’s first alternate. Husker senior Tanner Owen, from Parkville, Missouri, won a playoff for the second alternate spot.
UNO-bound Josh Peters from Millard North, who had been in the top 10 the past three years, is the Nebraska Junior Amateur champion.
He won his first NGA title by two strokes, matching par 216 for 54 holes at Beatrice Country Club. Runner-up Luke Gutschewski of Omaha (2-over) got within one stroke briefly. Reed Malleck of York (3-over) was third, and Josh Bartels of Lincoln, who made it to match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur, was fourth (4-over).
Ruge keeps hickory crown
Doug Ruge of Omaha successfully defended his 2018 title by shooting 75 at Quarry Oaks in the Nebraska State Hickory tournament. Shawn Carollo was runner-up for the third time.
Griff Evans beat fellow Omahans Randy Jensen and Kevin Cawley in the senior division.
Optimist Juniors
While Scott Gutschewski was pulling down a top-10 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, son Trevor finished 40th at the Optimist International Junior championships in Miami in the boys 12-13 division.
Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo received the Optimists’ national community service award. She started a tutoring program in reading and phonics for area schools, volunteers at the Open Door Mission and helped with flood cleanup this spring.
She, younger sister Lauren Thiele, Baylee Steele of North Platte, Reed Malleck of York and Chris Rasmussen of Omaha are competing in Miami. Tye Treadwell of Omaha (boys 10-11) and Alex Schademan (boys 14-15) also competed.
Chip shots
» Advancing to the Senior PGA Professional Championship in October will be Nebraska Section champion Bryan Hughett of Norfolk, Tom Hearn and Jim White of Lincoln and Ted DiGiacomo and Jon Petersen of Omaha.
» Brandi Lemek of Doniphan and Chris Seberger of Grand Island won a scorecard playoff from first-day leaders Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha and Julie Hall of Norfolk for the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association four-ball title at Lochland in Hastings. Janis Sculley of Osceola and Kathy Dubas of Grand Island won net division honors.
» Youths from the Omaha Home for Boys received golf lessons prior to the start of the recent Fair Deal Open Charity Golf Outing at Oak Hills sponsored by Gregg Young Automotive Group. The dealership’s founder, the late Ed Young, lived at the home in the 1950s with his two brothers.
» Miracle Hill will have the grand opening of its new indoor practice area, with Toptracer technology, on Friday.
» Ty Heimes of Battle Creek in boys and Maya Northcutt of Omaha South in girls were champions at the Nebraska Lions Senior All-Stars tournament at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney.
» Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln, Jalea Culliver and Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha, Danica Badura of Aurora, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo and Baylee Steele of North Platte were perfect in singles matches as Nebraska won the Girls Four-State Championship at ArborLinks.
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell await to tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim awaits to tee off around 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tag Ridings tees off while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Spectators make their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rhein Gibson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Steven Ihm tosses a golf ball while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tag Ridings competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Michael Johnson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Fans follow along as Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Lanto Griffin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Spectators hike their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Casey Wittenberg competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tim Wilkinson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Nicholas Thompson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Dan McCarthy competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Vince Covello competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Drew Weaver competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Zach Wright competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell await to tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim awaits to tee off around 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tag Ridings tees off while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Golfers Rob Oppenheim, Tag Ridings and Brian Campbell tee off at 6:40 a.m. while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Spectators make their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Brian Campbell competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Steven Ihm competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rhein Gibson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Steven Ihm tosses a golf ball while competing during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Ben Martin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tag Ridings competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Michael Johnson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Fans follow along as Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha, competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Lanto Griffin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Spectators hike their way to the next hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Ben Martin competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Casey Wittenberg competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Tim Wilkinson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Ben Kohles competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
D.H. Lee competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Nicholas Thompson competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Ryan Yip competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Dan McCarthy competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Vince Covello competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Byron Meth competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Byron Meth competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Drew Weaver competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Zach Wright competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Rob Oppenheim competes during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championships pro golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour at The Club At Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, July 19, 2019.
