GOLF

Golf notes: Larry the Cable Guy to play in PBC pro-am; Creighton sophomore Nate Vontz shoots 66

Fresh off his appearance at the American Century Celebrity Championship at Lake Tahoe, comedian Dan Whitney — better known as Larry the Cable Guy — will play in Wednesday’s Pinnacle Bank Championship pro-am with the home-state Web.com Tour pro he sponsors, Brandon Crick of McCook.

The celebrity foursome for the Cox Business Pro-Am at Indian Creek also is set to include Nebraska Assistant Athletic Director Matt Davison from Tecumseh, near Whitney’s childhood hometown of Pawnee City, and retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead from North Platte. They begin their round at 12:43 p.m.

Admission to the pro-am is free. There will be a concessions cart following the group for fan accommodation. The parking lot at Indian Creek is open to the public Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vontz shoots 66

Creighton rising sophomore Nate Vontz from Lincoln Southwest broke the Indian Creek course record for the Red Feather-Black Bird nines with a 66 in Saturday’s first round of the Indian Creek Invitational that gives its winner a spot in the PBC.

Noah Hofman of McCook was two strokes behind with a 68. Another stroke back at 69 is NU rising sophomore Daniel Pearson from Longmont, Colorado.

Leaders: Nate Vontz 66, Noah Hofman 68, Daniel Pearson 69, Sean Song 70, Alex Farrell 70, Jay Moore 71, John Sutko 72, Alex Schaake 72, Austin Murray 72, Jackson Wendling 73, Jace Guthmiller 73, Mike Siwa 73.

Lashley to return

Scottsbluff native Nate Lashley, who is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, is in the PBC field instead of the Barbasol Championship.

Lashley is 157th in the FedEx Cup standings and has won $296,650. In his only Web.com Tour event this season, he withdrew from the Nashville Open.

Kolbas wins boys’ title

At the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Lincoln Pius X rising sophomore Jason Kolbas shot 69 in the final round to win his first state title by two strokes.

Kolbas finished 54 holes at 3-under 213.

Josh Peters of Omaha, who shared second place with second-round leader Kellen Rossman of Norfolk and Caleb Badura of Aurora, got within one stroke of Kolbas with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 17th but bogeyed the final hole.

Final leaders: Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 72-72-69—213; Kellen Rossman, Norfolk, 73-69-73—215; Josh Peters, Omaha, 71-72-72—215; Caleb Badura, Aurora, 72-73-70—215; Josh Bartels, Lincoln, 73-73-70--216; Cade McCallum, Grand Island, 71-75-74—220; Alex Zillig, La Vista, 73-77-71—221; Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 76-74-71—221; Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 71-76-74—221; Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 77-71-74—222.

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

