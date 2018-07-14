Golf notes: Larry the Cable Guy to play in PBC pro-am; Creighton sophomore Nate Vontz shoots 66

Fresh off his appearance at the American Century Celebrity Championship at Lake Tahoe, comedian Dan Whitney — better known as Larry the Cable Guy — will play in Wednesday’s Pinnacle Bank Championship pro-am with the home-state Web.com Tour pro he sponsors, Brandon Crick of McCook.
The celebrity foursome for the Cox Business Pro-Am at Indian Creek also is set to include Nebraska Assistant Athletic Director Matt Davison from Tecumseh, near Whitney’s childhood hometown of Pawnee City, and retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead from North Platte. They begin their round at 12:43 p.m.
Admission to the pro-am is free. There will be a concessions cart following the group for fan accommodation. The parking lot at Indian Creek is open to the public Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Vontz shoots 66
Creighton rising sophomore Nate Vontz from Lincoln Southwest broke the Indian Creek course record for the Red Feather-Black Bird nines with a 66 in Saturday’s first round of the Indian Creek Invitational that gives its winner a spot in the PBC.
Noah Hofman of McCook was two strokes behind with a 68. Another stroke back at 69 is NU rising sophomore Daniel Pearson from Longmont, Colorado.
Leaders: Nate Vontz 66, Noah Hofman 68, Daniel Pearson 69, Sean Song 70, Alex Farrell 70, Jay Moore 71, John Sutko 72, Alex Schaake 72, Austin Murray 72, Jackson Wendling 73, Jace Guthmiller 73, Mike Siwa 73.
Lashley to return
Scottsbluff native Nate Lashley, who is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, is in the PBC field instead of the Barbasol Championship.
Lashley is 157th in the FedEx Cup standings and has won $296,650. In his only Web.com Tour event this season, he withdrew from the Nashville Open.
Kolbas wins boys’ title
At the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Lincoln Pius X rising sophomore Jason Kolbas shot 69 in the final round to win his first state title by two strokes.
Kolbas finished 54 holes at 3-under 213.
Josh Peters of Omaha, who shared second place with second-round leader Kellen Rossman of Norfolk and Caleb Badura of Aurora, got within one stroke of Kolbas with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 17th but bogeyed the final hole.
Final leaders: Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 72-72-69—213; Kellen Rossman, Norfolk, 73-69-73—215; Josh Peters, Omaha, 71-72-72—215; Caleb Badura, Aurora, 72-73-70—215; Josh Bartels, Lincoln, 73-73-70--216; Cade McCallum, Grand Island, 71-75-74—220; Alex Zillig, La Vista, 73-77-71—221; Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 76-74-71—221; Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 71-76-74—221; Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 77-71-74—222.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…
No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.
After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…
Akin-Otiko is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. The Kansas track recruit was a finalist for the award last year before becoming the second girls athlete from Bellevue West to earn the honor, following Kristi Woodard in 2002.
Stille is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school boys athlete of the year. The wrestling champion and Husker recruit is the first honored from Ashland-Greenwood and the first from Class C-1 since Scott Frost of Wood River in 1993.
A list of every World-Herald boys basketball All-Nebraska selection since the first team was named in 1915. This list includes All-Nebraska first, second and third teams, plus every all-class selection.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.