Get to know the golfers at the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship

Below is more information on each one of the participants at the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship, listed in order of this season's earnings.
* * *
Sungjae Im
2018 win: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
2018 money: $301,288 (1)
Of note: Age 20, from Jeju, South Korea. Turned pro in 2015.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Scott Langley
2018 win: Panama Championship
2018 money: $251,825 (2)
Of note: Age 29, from Barrington, Illinois. Graduated from Illinois and turned pro in 2011. Played on PGA Tour from 2013 to 2016.
In Omaha: Shot 72-70 to miss the cut in 2017.
Kyoung-Hoon (K.H.) Lee
2018 best finishes: Tied for second at BMW Charity Pro-Am, North Mississippi Classic and Club Colombia Championship.
2018 money: $212,655 (3)
Of note: Age 26, from Seoul, South Korea. Turned pro in 2014.
In Omaha: Shot 74-73 to miss the cut in 2017.
Adam Svensson
2018 win: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
2018 money: $183,956 (4)
Of note: Age 24, from Surrey, British Columbia. Attended Barry University. Turned pro in 2015.
In Omaha: Closed with a 68 to tie for 31st in 2017.
Chase Wright
2018 win: Rust-Oleum Championship
2018 money: $177,037 (5)
Of note: Age 28, from Muncie, Indiana. Graduated from Indiana and turned pro in 2012.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
2018 win: United Leasing and Finance Championship
2018 money: $171,278 (6)
Of note: Age 37, from Irapuato, Mexico. Turned pro in 2007. Has 30 wins worldwide.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Joey Garber
2018 win: Rex Hospital Open
2018 money: $168,868 (7)
Of note: Age 26, from Petoskey, Michigan. Graduated from Georgia and turned pro in 2014.
In Omaha: Shot 74-75 to miss the cut in 2017.
Sebastian Munoz
2018 best finish: Tied for second at North Mississippi Classic.
2018 money: $160,518 (8)
Of note: Age 25, from Bogota, Colombia. Graduated from North Texas and turned pro in 2015.
In Omaha: Has not played
Julian Etulain
2018 win: Chitimacha Louisiana Open
2018 money: $159,021 (9)
Of note: Age 29, from Buenos Aries, Argentina. Turned pro in 2008 and played the PGA Tour in 2017.
In Omaha: Has not played
Sam Burns
2018 win: Savannah Golf Championship
2018 money: $155,177 (10)
Of note: Age 21, from Shreveport, Louisiana. Turned pro in 2017. Has split his starts between the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Wyndham Clark
2018 best finish: Runner-up at United Leasing and Finance Championship.
2018 money: $154,931 (11)
Of note: Age 24, from Denver. Graduated from Oregon and turned pro in 2017.
In Omaha: As a Monday qualifier in 2017, he tied for 23rd in his first Web.com Tour event.
Ben Taylor
2018 win: Club Colombia Championship
2018 money: $154,158 (12)
Of note: Age 26, from Epsom, England. Graduated from LSU and turned pro in 2015.
In Omaha: Tied for 31st in 2017.
Roberto Castro
2018 win: Runner-up at Savannah Golf Championship.
2018 money: $140,031 (13)
Of note: Age 32, from Houston. Graduated from Georgia Tech and turned pro in 2007. Played on the PGA Tour from 2012 to 2017.
In Omaha: Tied for 19th in 2009, the only cut he made in three starts.
Michael Arnaud
2018 win: BMW Charity Pro-Am
2018 money: $136,962 (14)
Of note: Age 36, from Beaumont, Texas. Attended Stephen F. Austin. Turned pro in 2004.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Kevin Dougherty
2018 best finish: Tied for second at Nashville Golf Open.
2018 money: $134,351 (15)
Of note: Age 27, from Murrieta, California. Graduated from Oklahoma State and turned pro in 2014.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Taylor Moore
2018 win: Runner-up at Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2018 money: $134,337 (16)
Of note: Age 24, from San Angelo, Texas. Graduated from Arkansas and turned pro in 2016.
In Omaha: Tied for 63rd in 2017.
Eric Axley
2018 win: North Mississippi Classic
2018 money: $130,738 (17)
Of note: Age 44, from Athens, Tennessee. Attended East Tennessee. Turned pro in 1997. Won 2006 Valero Open during his rookie season on the PGA Tour, which he played from 2006 to 2010 and again in 2014 and 2015.
In Omaha: Shot 72-73 to miss the cut in 2017. Tied for 50th in 2005.
Cameron Davis
2018 win: Nashville Golf Open
2018 money: $129,831 (18)
Of note: Age 23, from Sydney, Australia. Turned pro in 2016. First year on Web.com Tour.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Hank Lebioda
2018 win: Tied for second at Rex Hospital Open.
2018 money: $121,637 (19)
Of note: Age 24, from Orlando. Graduated from Florida State and turned pro in 2016. First year on Web.com Tour.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Martin Trainer
2018 win: El Bosque Mexico Championship
2018 money: $119,819 (20)
Of note: Age 27, from Marseille, France. Graduated from Southern California and turned pro in 2013. His great-great-great-grandfather was Eli Whitney, who invented the cotton gin.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Carlos Ortiz
2018 best finish: Runner-up at Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
2018 money: $119,041 (21)
Of note: Age 27, from Guadalajara, Mexico. Graduated from North Texas and turned pro in 2013. Played on the PGA Tour in 2015 and 2016.
In Omaha: Shot 73-71 to miss the cut in 2017.
Rhein Gibson
2018 best finish: Third at Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
2018 money: $109,095 (22)
Of note: Age 32, from Bendigo, Australia. Graduated from Oklahoma Christian in 2008 and turned pro in 2009. Played the PGA Tour in 2015.
In Omaha: Tied for 31st in 2017.
Alex Prugh
2018 best finish: Runner-up at Rust-Oleum Championship.
2018 money: $110,116 (23)
Of note: Age 33, from Spokane, Washington. Graduated from Washington and turned pro in 2007.
In Omaha: Tied for third in 2008 and for seventh in 2013. Has made four of five cuts, including 2017 (tied for 76th).
Josh Teater
2018 best: Tied for second at Nashville Golf Open.
2018 money: $108,843 (24)
Of note: Age 39, from Danville, Kentucky. Graduated from Morehead State and turned pro in 2001. Played on the PGA Tour from 2010 to 2015.
In Omaha: Shot 70-72 to miss the cut in 2017.
John Chin
2018 win: Runner-up at El Bosque Mexico Championship.
2018 money: $107,011 (25)
Of note: Age 31, from Fairfax, Virginia. Graduated from Cal-Irvine and turned pro in 2010.
In Omaha: Tied for 39th in 2012 and 48th in 2013. Shot 73-71 to miss the cut in 2017.
Jordan Niebrugge
2018 best finish: Tied for 56th at Rust-Oleum Championship.
2018 money: $3,265 (175). Has sponsor’s exemption for PBC.
Of note: Age 24, from Bridgeton, Missouri. Graduated from Oklahoma State and turned pro in 2016. Won the opening event on this year’s Mackenzie Tour in Canada.
In Omaha: Has not played.
Justin Hicks
2018 best finish: Missed the cut in his only start.
2018 money: None. Has sponsor’s exemption for PBC.
Of note: Age 43, from Wyandotte, Michigan. Graduated from Michigan and turned pro in 1997. Has two career wins on Web.com Tour (2008, 2010). Played on the PGA Tour in 2011 and 2013-15.
In Omaha: Tied for 31st in 2007. Best finish in five earlier starts was a tie for seventh in 2012
Luke Kluver
Sponsor’s exemption
Of note: Age 18, senior-to-be at Norfolk High School. Won PBC Nebraska qualifier by one stroke. In 2017, qualified for U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur, PGA Junior and U.S. Open sectionals.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…
No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.
After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…
Akin-Otiko is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. The Kansas track recruit was a finalist for the award last year before becoming the second girls athlete from Bellevue West to earn the honor, following Kristi Woodard in 2002.
Stille is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school boys athlete of the year. The wrestling champion and Husker recruit is the first honored from Ashland-Greenwood and the first from Class C-1 since Scott Frost of Wood River in 1993.
A list of every World-Herald boys basketball All-Nebraska selection since the first team was named in 1915. This list includes All-Nebraska first, second and third teams, plus every all-class selection.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.