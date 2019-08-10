COUNCIL BLUFFS — Ex-Husker football player Jay Moore of Lincoln was one of four who shot 2-under 70s to share the lead Saturday at the Greater Omaha Golf Championship at Dodge Riverside.

Also at 70 were Alex Zillig of La Vista and Omahans Tad Leistico and Zach Hoffman. Six more golfers were under par with 1-under 71s.

The final round is Sunday, with the leaders teeing off either at 1 or 1:10 p.m.

Championship flight (hometowns Omaha unless listed): Jay Moore, Lincoln, 70; Alex Zillig, La Vista, 70; Tad Leistico, 70; Zach Hoffman, 70; Pat Tryon, Lincoln, 71; Jay Thompson, Slayton, Minn., 71; Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 71; Sean Davis, Council Bluffs, 71; Kyle Marcum, Council Bluffs, 71; Trent Bradshaw, 71; Peter Alvestad, 72; Adam Fields, Council Bluffs, 72; Scott Anderson, Bellevue, 72; David Easley, Lincoln, 73; Cameron Lampe, Fort Collins, Colo., 73; Matthew Quandt, 73; Josh Peters, 74; Will Wears, 74; John Spellerberg, 74; Matthew Junge, 74; Craig Bakke, 75; Mike Takacs, Ashland, 76; Luke Gutschewski, 76; Shawn Endres, Pensacola, Fla., 76; Stephen Kluck, Waterloo, 76; Richard Orth III, 77; Shane Hess, Columbus, 77; Blake Banghart, Bennington, 77; Robert Cook, Bellevue, 77; Mark Wright, 78; Matthew Christensen, Council Bluffs, 78; Eric Murphy, Papillion, 78; Myles Shonsey, 79; Scott Bohn, Lincoln, 79; Brad Krohn, Council Bluffs, 79; Tyler DeJong, 80; Brett Wolfe, 80; Ryan Fregeau, 81; Andrew Keane, 81; Dale Savington, Papillion, 81; Chad Gibler, Council Bluffs, 82; Jack Davis, La Vista, 83; Will Maschka, 83; Mark Irwin, 83; Mike Copich, Lincoln, 84; Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 84; Richard Orth, 88; Evan Macke, 90

First flight: Omar Santos, Lincoln, 72; Colin Beal, Bellevue, 77; Jeff Lamontagne, Papillion, 77; Ronn Nolin, 80; Brett Cassidy, Bellevue, 82; Thomas Bullock, Bellevue, 84; Brad Cundall, 86; Kevin Rief, Council Bluffs, 86; Robert Meyer, Fairbury, 87; Ramesh Kotaru, 89; Erik Smith, 102

Second flight: Scott Lerch, 71; Jonathan Meyer, 74; Owen Dashner, Carter Lake, 74; Jim Bush, 75; Vince Takacs, Ashland, 76; Craig Birdsong, Council Bluffs, 77; Kevin Culjat, Council Bluffs, 78; Maurice Godfrey, 78; Doug Waffle, 79; George Wurtz, 83; John Adams, 84; Howard Weitzman, Papillion, 86; Robert Grinnell, Papillion, 89

Senior flight: Rich Adam, Blair, 71; Jack Song, 71; Murray Krambeer, Bellevue, 71; Rick Dusek, 71; Brad Bailey, Lincoln, 72; Art Estes, Bellevue, 73; RB Loomis, 73; Gregg Vonnahme, 74; Tom Olson, 74; Jim Derby, 75; Butch Rohrschneider, Ralston, 77; Ray Pouliot, Bellevue, 78; Tim Schulz, 78; Bill Stiller, Papillion, 79; Marcus Bell, Bellevue, 79; Ron Hebrew, 79; Randy Markus, Lincoln, 79; Tim Banghart, 79; Bill Lawson, 80; Phil Morrow, Onawa, Iowa, 80; Harris Frankel, 81; Tim Long, Papillion, 81; John Knicely, 81; Alan Simpson, Bellevue, 82; Al Dusek, Bellevue, 84; Michael Bosilevac, 84; Richard Phipps, Papillion, 85; Sam Kumar, 85; Thomas Lakowsky, Carter Lake, 86; Stephen Earl, 88; Dave Hempel, Papillion, 89; Richard Wilson, 89; James Song, 90; Donald Schmidt, Council Bluffs, 92; Mick Shonsey, 92; Gary Austin, 95; Andy Vassios, 97; Bob Nowaczyk, 98; David Lamontagne, Bellevue, 102; Bob Murphy, WD; Scott Nechkash, Council Bluffs, WD

