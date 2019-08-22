BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a strong finish, former Husker Brandon Crick is tied for seventh place after the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open.
Crick made four birdies on his second nine holes to finish with a 5-under 66. He's two strokes behind co-leaders Grayson Murray and Charlie Saxon.
Former Husker Brady Schnell made three late bogeys and shot 3-over 74 for his opening round.
